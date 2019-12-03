The Junior Swamp Bats are running pitching and hitting clinics for young baseball players in December at their new indoor training facility at 2 South Winchester St. in Swanzey.
These clinics are open to all players; you do not have to be a member of the Junior Swamp Bats program to participate.
Marty Testo, a former college coach and player and former coach of the Keene Swamp Bats, is running the JSB pitching and throwing clinic, a series of three one-hour sessions for ages 8 to 12. The clinics are aimed to teach young pitchers and positional players the proper throwing mechanics. Clinics will be Mondays, Dec. 9, Dec. 16 and Dec. 23, and run each night from 6 to 7 p.m. The cost is $75 for JSB members and $100 for non-members.
John Luopa, a former college coach and player and varsity high school coach, is running the JSB hitting clinic, a series of three one-hour sessions for ages 8 to 12. Clinics will be Thursdays, Dec. 12, Dec. 19 and Dec. 26, and run each night from 6 to 7 p.m. The cost is $75 for JSB members and $100 for non-members.
For more information or to register, go to www.jrswampbats.com, or email president@jrswampbats.com.