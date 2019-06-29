Keene, NH (03431)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.