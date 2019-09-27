For the third year running, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the king of baseball.
Well, at least when it comes to jersey sales.
Judge topped the leaderboards for most sold jersey among all MLB players for the third time in his third full season, according to sales from MLBShop.com.
Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, who Philadelphia signed to a record deal in the offseason, clocked in at No. 2.
Mets rookie Pete Alonso, who tied Judge’s rookie home run record of 52 on Friday, clocks into the top 20 at No. 14. Teammate Jacob DeGrom, the favorite to win a second straight NL Cy Young Award, comes in at No. 19.
Mookie Betts was the lone representative of the defending champion Boston Red Sox in the top 20, coming in at No. 7.