“One thing that we do have is great people, and that’s both students and staff. And there are just a lot of really supportive teachers here who really obviously care. And when other people care about you, you can go farther than you’ve ever thought. ... I don’t know what I’m going to remember in 20 years about this place. I am going to remember the people and how the people made me feel."
— Ian MacLachlan of Walpole
“I feel like I can honestly do anything now. If I can go to school one day and have everything normal, and then have it all change in a matter of hours, I think I can do anything. I can do anything online, I can do anything in-person. I can honestly do anything, anywhere.”
— Kelsey Colburn of Langdon
“I’ll admit I still have a lot to learn, but I think [high school] helped me know how to talk to the right people and how to ask for help, and I guess humbled me to a lot of things.”
— Emily Swift of Alstead
“It feels great, especially with a lot of past events with myself. I’ve been through a lot of heartbreaks, I’ve been through a lot of losses in my family. And just getting all the way here, going through all of that in my own life, it just feels amazing, in my mind.”
— Ethan Parrott of North Walpole
“It feels really good [to reach graduation], especially for the people who struggled a bit last year from switching from in-person to online. It took a while to find the groove with that. But figuring out that we made it, and we went to high school through a pandemic, is really cool. And it’s definitely been a year-and-a-half to remember.”
— Grace Beliveau of Walpole