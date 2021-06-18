Words from the graduates:
"I’ve lived in Keene my entire life. I went to Symonds, then the middle school, now here. It doesn’t really feel possible. It kind of went by really fast, but also extremely slow. And it’s kind of crazy that the day is finally here.”
— Emma Patria of Keene
"I would just say thank you to everybody, all of my peers. It’s been really nice to get to know everybody, and I think that I’ve definitely made relationships that I’m going to have for the rest of my life in these walls. So, it’s a really bittersweet day. I’m excited to go, but I’m sad to let go of everybody."
— Jennifer Whitcomb of Keene
"Especially with the pandemic, we spent so much time alone, isolated. And that was the hardest part of it for a lot of people, especially for teenagers being without our friends, that’s such a big part of high school. I think a big lesson that I took away from this experience, and from high school in general, is the importance of community and being kind to each other and having people around you to support you."
— Amelia Opsahl of Chesterfield and Keene, salutatorian
“It means a lot [to be together for graduation]. We didn’t get to see half of our classmates for about a year and a half. So, being all together and getting to celebrate with each other, and honestly seeing faces we haven’t seen in a really long time, is really awesome. I think it’s important for everyone to feel celebrated and to get to see each other."
— Julia Lavallee of Keene, class president
“This class has a lot of potential as a whole. Getting to know everybody has been really amazing. So I feel like everybody is going to wonderful things in their own way. And I think they’re just going to make an impact.”
— Mallory DuBois of Surry
“I think the overlying message that I learned throughout my years here, especially with COVID, is that you’ve just got to go with the flow, adapt to new situations. Don’t take things for granted, and make sure you understand the full situation for everything.”
— Nicholas Walton of Keene, valedictorian
Did You Know?
Number of graduates: 283
Commencement: Friday, June 18, at 6 p.m. on the football field at Keene High School
Valedictorian: Nicholas Walton
Salutatorian: Amelia Opsahl
Class president: Julia Lavallee
Speakers: Opsahl, Walton, Lavallee, Keene Board of Education Chairman George Downing, Principal Cindy Gallagher and N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay
Class gift: A donation to Pedaling for Prevention, a cross-country bike ride to raise money for suicide prevention, which will be undertaken by two members of the Keene High Class of 2021, Devin McLaughlin and Michael Mariani, who lost his older brother Nathan to suicide.
Class notes:
* Mariani and McLaughlin, who plan to depart on their 3,762-mile cycling journey this summer, set an initial fundraising goal of $15,000, but have ended up with more than $25,000. The money will fund the trip to raise awareness for suicide prevention efforts, with the remainder going to The Samaritans, a Keene-based suicide prevention nonprofit.
* Earlier this year, graduate Eileen Barrett had a piece entitled “I Am the Christmas Lights You Still Have Up and I Am Begging You, Please Take Me Down" published on
McSweeneys.net, one of the most widely read humor websites. She plans to attend Boston University to study film and television.
* At Wednesday's annual Senior Scholarship Awards Ceremony, Principal Cindy Gallagher announced that 131 members of the Keene High School Class of 2021 earned awards totaling $344,270.