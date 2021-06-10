"When I got the announcement I was happy obviously that everyone could come back to school, but once I got here in person was when it really hit me and I was able to see these familiar faces that I had known for the past four years ... Obviously we’re going to miss our class and our peers and our friends and everything, and the whole arrangement of high school, but I think most of us are ready to move on and really appreciate this new part of our lives we’re stepping into."
— Reid Wilson of Francestown, class president
"I feel like [returning to in-person classes] also offered some consolation, seeing everyone back in the building. Because when it was like, everything was changing, the entire world, the community -- but all the people were still the same. So it was nice to see that ... It’s exciting to see how everyone is going to go about and live their life. And I think it’s exciting for us to take that step."
— David Mackay of Francestown, class vice president
"I know this will be one of the lasts times I see all my classmates, so I’m trying to soak it all in. But I’m also very happy and excited for the start of a new life, essentially. And I think everyone has a really bright future and I’m really looking forward to the next chapter in everyone’s lives ... I think everyone has really good intentions and is going to make the world a better place as they see it. And they’re all really driven."
— Eddie Solborski of Hancock
"It’s a great class, we’re pretty close — there aren’t people I wouldn’t want to be around ... It’s been an unforgettable year, this year, [and] to see everyone now — It feels 10 times more special when you haven’t seen them."
— Brady Proctor of Antrim
"Our class is a mixture of so many different personalities. I have so much fun in every class ... now that we’re all coming together, I think right now is what I’ll remember most ... The time we were here, we had fun and made the most of it. "
— Emily Donovan of Antrim
"I think with COVID it was really hard to be as a class, as one, but it's really nice to have a nice celebration at the end with everyone."
— Libby Ewing of Peterborough