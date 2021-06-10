"The ConVal community is special. We have nine different communities that come together to make us one.
"Our students are resilient, you know, they're fantastic, they've met every challenge with a positive personality. They aren’t afraid to ask for help or ask questions, which is really important when you can learn that at a young point in life. It only sets you up for the future.
"I’ve only been here 11 months ... [but] from the interactions I’ve been able to have, [the class of 2021 is] kind, supportive of each other, want to help each other when they can, good citizens, caring. So I'm sad this class is leaving. I feel like we’ve just started to form a professional relationship and now they’re off to their next steps, but the future is bright for the class of 2021. They’re going to do great things and I think everything they've learned here — including the challenges of this year — is only going to propel them for success in the future."
— Principal Heather McKillop
"I have a graduating senior, so I probably will have a box of tissues [at graduation]. I love this class .... and I’ve seen a lot of these kids grow up since kindergarten and it's just, it's gut-wrenching, you know? It’s bittersweet because they're all getting their caps and gowns. I can’t believe they’re going to not be here next year and that breaks my heart ... I’m proud of them and I’m so excited to see them walk across the stage and I’ll be a mess."
— Class adviser Kristin Knarr
"I think they’ve really been able to make the best of an unfortunate situation ... A lot of them still participated in their athletics when they could, they were a part of band, and theater, and participated in all those things when they could in order to make it as normal as possible. I think they’ve done a great job of that.
"I feel like I’ve followed at least half this class from all the way from preschool and kindergarten just because my daughter is part of this class, too. So I’ve known a lot of these kids since they were 3. And so to really watch them have grown and come through all of this and get to this point has been a really special thing for me … it’s been super special for me to be part of this and help them move on."
— Class adviser Gretchen Shippee