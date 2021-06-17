"For me, personally, this was the last class that I ever had as a teacher when they were freshmen. I still had all of them in world history class, so they are kind of a special class because they were my last class as a teacher and my first class to graduate as principal.
"Them being such a small class has allowed them to be very close.
"This class had a lot of change over their four years. Just in general, our school has been going through different changes and different proficiency models, and they've been through all of these changes. And then the last two years there was the COVID-19 pandemic, so I am just so proud of them for going through those changes ... they've done exceptionally well."
— David Dustin, principal
"The learners in this class have demonstrated excellent academic progress."
-Hether Shulman, assistant principal
"This class has been a lot of fun. I mean, really. There's a lot of go-getters here. A lot of maturity over the past three or four years. I look at some of them and think, 'Hey, wow, how did they get here?'
"You get close to some more than others, and you just hope they stay in touch. And if they don't, as long as they are doing fine, that's all that matters.
"It's one of the most eclectic groups I've come across in my career. There's no hive mind to speak of. But, there's a collegiality that is almost palpable amongst them ... You've got kids who are going off to major four-year colleges, you've got kids who are going into the military, and you've got kids going to pour concrete foundations, or already are. They're all respected equally, even amongst themselves."
— Grant Love, English teacher and one of the class advisers