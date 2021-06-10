“They all went through a global pandemic, so that’s very unique. ... I think they’ve done well. I think they had to navigate some different challenges, and you had to do school in a few different ways … and they got through it. It’s been a different year because we haven’t had as much interaction with them in person, as we would have.
"… I think there’s just a lot of kind caring students. I think that’s what I see, just some genuine people. And I think that’s always been the case at Fall Mountain — just really good people. I think that’s one thing that Fall Mountain does really, really well is they support good people. ... I think I’ll definitely miss some of the personalities [in this class]. There’s some kids with some great humor and creativity."
— Nathan Bisson, school counselor
“They’re a pretty diverse group of kids in terms of what their post-secondary plans are, and that’s been kind of neat to see. They’re not all like, ‘I must go to college.’ We’ve got two kids starting their own business. And I have a few kids on my caseload that are just kind of taking a year to figure it out. And I feel like they were a little reluctant to go off to college right away, because of COVID. They didn’t want to go and have an experience where they were stuck in a dorm or doing online school. So a few of them said, ‘I’m going to take a year,’ and that’s hard for a lot of high school kids. They feel like they have to have a plan, they’ve got to have it mapped out. So I feel like that’s a mature [approach].
"... I guess I would say [to them] just to keep listening to their own voice and forge their own path, and not make decisions based on other people’s thoughts or feelings, but to make your own decisions. I think that would be my advice. And I feel like some of them have already done that."
— Kim Chandler, school counselor
“They’ve had to complete education in ways that didn’t even exist before. ... They’ve already proven they can do hard things.”
— Keira Christian, school counselor