“I think this class embodies what we ask our kids to do. They’ve rolled with the punches this entire year and a half. And they’ve really been outstanding leaders for other students in the building — that sort of calm leadership of, ‘It’s OK. We are going to get through this. It’s not the end of the world.’ And this is the class that really has led the underclassmen through that.”
— Lisa Spencer, principal
“I had a really close connection with this class. I had most in 9th grade, I had a lot of them last year in U.S. history. A lot of them had taken my electives [this year]. ... We’re all going out together, I guess, is another thing. … I am retiring as a full-time teacher [after 33 years at Monadnock Regional High School]
“... I don’t want to bemoan this, but this is the class of COVID. ... Last year’s class got two-thirds of their year was fairly normal, and this class has had to deal with their senior year being totally screwed up. And they’ve been wonderful about it. They really have embraced it, and embraced it in the sense that, ‘Hey, this is our reality, and we’re going to make the best of it.’
“... In my sociology class we talk about rights of passages, and we talk about how different countries have different rights of passages. And one of the things that makes our country, I guess not different, but we don’t have lots of rights of passages. But graduation is one of those, and with that comes prom and all these other things that make their senior year special. And they, to a certain degree, lost a lot of the normal rights of passages. Now, they did have a prom, but it was very different than years past. So, I give them lots of credit.”
— Andrew Harrison, social studies teacher
“I had many of them when they were in 10th grade, and so it’s really been nice to see them in 10th grade and then have them again in 12th grade. And it’s like a miracle, they go from these little kids who are a little goofy, and then they turn out to be these really amazing young adults. And in terms of this class, I would say that they are incredibly resilient and tenacious.
“... We’ve certainly had years and years and years of the senior project. … It’s a requirement for all seniors, and they choose either a community service [project] or something that’s career-oriented. And this year, we actually for the first time since I’ve been here at Monadnock, which I started in 1998, this was the first year where we didn’t have the senior project because we couldn’t safely send the entire senior class out into the public. And we still had some students who were determined to do the senior project. And so when I mentioned the resiliency and the tenacity, that’s what I’m talking about.”
— Heather Gigliello, English teacher