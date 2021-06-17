“The thing that stood out to me is just how they’ve persevered through the last two years. I thought last year’s class handled everything very well, but what these kids have had to endure was something different, far more complicated. Last year, they had the benefit of, like, ‘Hey, we know that everything’s a no.’ These kids came into this year with more uncertainty than ever before, and they powered through and made the most of it. It’s been quite a remarkable thing.
“... Pandemic aside, they are incredibly kind and generous kids. That’s something since I moved back here, I’ve been blown away with how grounded and mentally present these teenagers are today. They’re very understanding of the psychological component of a person’s life. They’re aware of what’s going on with them and their heads and their lives, at least more than my generation is. … They want to do everything they can to help each other. They’re very self-aware, and that’s a great thing to see.
“... They’re a rather unique group of personalities. They’re wildly funny, they’re very smart. I’m going to miss the day-to-day interactions. I’ll miss the laughs. … They’re really special kids. ... I just wish that they're able to do exactly what they want to do, and find happiness doing it.”
— Matt Ohlson, TV studio production teacher and senior class adviser
“Five of my six classes this year were seniors. It’s not always that many, but this year I was blessed with lots of them, and I mean that. … I think their sense of humor is huge. I have laughed more this year than I think I ever have with my students [in 22 years at Keene High School].
“... I think that one of the pieces — as much as I hate to bring up the whole pandemic thing — I think that has really affected who they are. Last year’s crew lost large chunks of the end of their senior year. So they lost basically April, May and June, whereas this year’s seniors have lost across the board from August through to June. I think that schools and teachers and everybody, parents, have all tried to compensate, but these poor kids have lost so much. And they have shown such resiliency in their losses. They are funny, they are complex, they are interested in the world around them. I think that seeing the pandemic has brought out their interest in the bigger picture, the bigger world. And I think that they are a really amazing group of young men and women.
“... I would tell them to take every advantage of every opportunity that they can. They are capable, they are strong, they’re wonderful, and they’re going to do amazing things.”
— Mary Armstrong, English teacher