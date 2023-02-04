Sugarmomma’s Maple Farm in Northwood recently received the Carlisle Trophy for the best maple syrup entered into the statewide competition. Babel’s Sugar Shack of Mason took second place, and Atkins Family Sugar House of Washington placed third.

The Carlisle contest is held annually at the annual meeting of the N.H. Maple Producers Association. All entries must have placed first, second or third in a county fair before competing for the Carlisle Trophy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.