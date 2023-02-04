Sugarmomma’s Maple Farm in Northwood recently received the Carlisle Trophy for the best maple syrup entered into the statewide competition. Babel’s Sugar Shack of Mason took second place, and Atkins Family Sugar House of Washington placed third.
The Carlisle contest is held annually at the annual meeting of the N.H. Maple Producers Association. All entries must have placed first, second or third in a county fair before competing for the Carlisle Trophy.
“The Carlisle Award is a long New Hampshire tradition of acknowledging exceptional maple production by a producer,” said Andrew Chisholm, president of the NHMPA. “While all producers in New Hampshire produce a quality maple product, the Carlisle represents the ‘best of the best.’ ”
For Debra Locke of Sugarmomma’s Maple Farm, her journey has been one decades in the making.
“I began making maple syrup 23 years ago with five sap buckets and boiled it on a wood stove,” Locke said. Now she uses a reverse osmosis machine to concentrate the sap to 6 percent sugar before she boils it down on her new energy-efficient wood-fired evaporator. In recent years, she burned about fifteen cords of wood each year, but is hoping this new evaporator will consume less.
When asked what her secret was for making such a high quality maple syrup, Locke said, “I don’t let the sap set around. I boil it every day and I clean the pans every day.”
