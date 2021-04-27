With nine games to go, a strong finish could leapfrog the Bruins up a spot or two for this season’s unique playoffs.
Playoff Format 2021: NHL teams are scheduled to play 56 games, all against their division opponents. The top four teams in each of the four divisions will advance to the postseason. If there’s a COVID-19 outbreak somewhere before the end of the year, the league could be forced to use points percentage (what percentage of the points, that were possible for a team to achieve, were achieved). The first two rounds of the playoffs will all be against division foes.
Bruins Record: 27-14-6 — 60 points, which has them fourth in East.