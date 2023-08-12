Like so many others, I write about generative A.I. According to McKinsey & Company, generative A.I. is “a technology comprising algorithms that can be used to create new content, including audio, code, images, text, simulations, and videos.” ChatGPT is an example of generative A.I., an algorithm that responds to prompts, prepares reports, and creates music, among other things.

Since its release by OpenAI in November of 2022 ChatGPT has risen to the top of generative A.I. algorithms. GPT stands for “generative pretrained transformer.” It can generate art, college-level essays, computer code, and even jokes. DALL-E, another generative A.I., creates artwork. Both have the potential to dramatically transform the written word and artistic images.

Business psychologist Bob Vecchiotti can be reached at rav@leadershipexpert.com.

