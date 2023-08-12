Like so many others, I write about generative A.I. According to McKinsey & Company, generative A.I. is “a technology comprising algorithms that can be used to create new content, including audio, code, images, text, simulations, and videos.” ChatGPT is an example of generative A.I., an algorithm that responds to prompts, prepares reports, and creates music, among other things.
Since its release by OpenAI in November of 2022 ChatGPT has risen to the top of generative A.I. algorithms. GPT stands for “generative pretrained transformer.” It can generate art, college-level essays, computer code, and even jokes. DALL-E, another generative A.I., creates artwork. Both have the potential to dramatically transform the written word and artistic images.
A.I. is everywhere. It’s in higher education, human resource practices, medical analysis, air traffic control, aviation, business practices, and manufacturing to name a few general applications. Anywhere you have data to analyze and reach some conclusions. It’s the good news of generative A.I.
Corporations are investing in its future. Companies large and small like Octane AI, Evolv Technology, Hyperscience, and MindBridge Analytics to name a few are investing in future A.I. algorithms. And according to McKinsey & Company, they have invested $1.7 billion in the last three years. IBM’s Watsonx is active internally, and Dell has introduced Project Helix. Microsoft and OpenAI are pushing forward with its generative A.I. initiative and soon to be released products like Copilot. Generative A.I. will very soon transform our world at lightning speed.
Some benefits of generative A.I. include greater invention; opening new resources; assisting functional areas like sales, finance, and human resources; writing computer code; analyzing data; and creating marketing content.
Now for the bad news.
There is no referee or objective judge. You accept the results on faith in my view. Goldman Sachs estimates that A.I. is capable of content generation that could do a quarter of all the work currently done by humans and that 300 million jobs worldwide could be lost or diminished to automation and all in very short order.
The glimmer of hope rests with generative A.I.’s inability to use emotional intelligence or critical thinking, or truly creative thinking. I’m not sure how much time that buys us. Positions in science, medicine and law may be delayed, according to Martin Ford, author of “Rule of the Robots: How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything.” So far, they have escaped replacing key human resources. Jobs involving key interpersonal relations like business consultants and investigative workers are somewhat safe from disruptive generative A.I.
As a business owner, it’s not too early to think where automation can provide even greater efficiency. What other data can be set for generative A.I.? Start with simple algorithms that assist in preparing summary reports and generating computer code. Buy the right algorithm for your company and be vigilant for generative A.I. breakthroughs!
