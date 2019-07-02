LOS ANGELES — If Miraya Berke’s life were a romantic comedy, it would begin with her 15-year-old self writing a letter to her high school crush, 17-year-old Matt DeMartini, proclaiming that he missed his chance to date her.
They’d had a wonderful two years cementing a friendship, she’d write, sharing a closeness that she hoped would have blossomed into a relationship. They’d bonded while making balloon arches in the early mornings as part of their student government duties and while practicing with the mock-trial team in the afternoons. On good days, he would offer her a ride home from school. On the best days, they would share a kiss.
But DeMartini was often pining for someone else, so he and Berke never made it out of friend territory. If the camera had captured them at prom — every teenage rom-com has a prom! — viewers would have seen DeMartini and Berke in the same group of dancegoers but not on each other’s arms. He invited someone else who wasn’t all that into him and asked one of his friends to be Berke’s date. The audience would sigh over that universal pain of a first unrequited love.
Before DeMartini headed to his freshman year at the University of California at Berkeley, Berke had to tell him how she felt. That letter, which she delivered in 2006, ended with a bold prediction: “Sometime you’ll finally realize what you missed out on and then maybe you will regret it.”
Thirteen years later, if that same camera were to catch up with a grown-up Berke, it would find the 29-year-old buzzing around the Downtown Independent theater, wearing a red, flowy Kate Spade dress smattered with hearts, posing on the pink carpet at the first-ever Rom Com Fest. She created this weekend-long event to celebrate a movie genre that is often beloved for being relatable and uplifting while criticized for being cliched, far-fetched and retrograde. Berke and the hundreds of other wide-eyed Nora Ephron disciples here acknowledge that the classics do not age well, but they adore these films anyway. Walking into a darkened theater, the love junkie knows she’s about to indirectly experience the pleasure of falling for someone and finding herself. It’s a delicious escape from the real-world terrors of Tinder.
Berke has long been a fan of rom-coms, and while devouring new ones on Netflix recently, she wondered: Why is this genre so rarely featured in film festivals? A movie buff and event planner, Berke decided to curate her own dream version of Sundance.
Over a weekend in late June, hopeless romantics in their 20s to 40s pack anniversary screenings of 1999 favorites “Never Been Kissed” and “10 Things I Hate About You,” amid several new independent films. “I Heart You” balloons sway in the wind just outside the theater. Inside, there are sweets — mochi, Ring Pops, buckets of fruity, fizzy drinks promising zero calories. Even the restroom looks wedding-shower-ready.
The seats are filled with women who dream of being the next Ali Wong or Candace Bushnell. Women who spent their teens chasing after boys and are spending their 20s chasing after girls. Women who saw Instagram ads for the festival, booked flights from Phoenix and told their families, “Mommy needs to do this.” Women who have “love” tattooed on their inner wrist.
Watching these movies is akin to mainlining hope into your brain. “You know it’s not real,” says Diana Cooper, a 32-year-old who’s here with her friend Jen. “But you hope one or two things from the movie could happen.”
Everyone here has an example of a rom-com moment that has happened in their real lives. A husband and wife almost meeting several times, and then waiting years until they were both single to start dating ... and eventually getting engaged in a Costco parking lot.
Like many who are single in the dating-app era, Cooper has had her share of frustrating false starts. “Remember that guy who broke up with me because he didn’t love me as much as he loved his twin sister?” she says to Jen.
Yes, he really said that.
After that doozy, Cooper took a two-year dating break. Now, with a fresh haircut, she feels physically prepared to date again — and she came to Rom Com Fest to get in the right head space. These movies are “a reminder that everything isn’t going to be perfect,” she says, “but what’s the harm in trying?”
They’re certainly not perfect when viewed in the #MeToo era. If a squirm had a sound, it would be an uncomfortable groan-laugh heard throughout the sold-out screening of “Never Been Kissed.” In the 1999 film, Drew Barrymore’s character Josie Geller is a journalist posing as a high school student to get a juicy story. She falls for her teacher, and he clearly likes her back.
In 2019, the movie is totally creepy, but fans still enjoy it. Jackie Le, who’s 24, likes that the movie is all about getting to relive the past. “I’d love the chance to fix what I’ve done wrong,” she says. Nothing big, just a chance to know the right thing to say and when. Neither Le nor her friend Jennifer Temores, 23, has been in a committed relationship. “That’s why we’re here,” Le says, “living vicariously through rom-coms.”