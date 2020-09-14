After 3½+ years of the Trump administration and the Republican National Convention, it is clear that Trump and his allies in government are illusionists. That is, like magicians, they draw your attention to something dramatic they are doing or saying to divert your attention to what is actually happening in front of you.
Example 1: “We are the law-and-order party.” Actually, on this administration’s watch, people have grown angrier and angrier at each other. Racist, anti-Semitic, anti-Hispanic, and anti-Muslim acts have increased, large-scale protests have become more frequent and last longer, and bad police officers have become emboldened to commit more violence against ordinary citizens while honorable officers reap the loss of respect that results. Somehow they are trying to blame that on the next administration, when it is happening during their own.
Example 2: “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the party of socialists and radical leftists.” Actually, the platform Biden and Harris support are plans the vast majority of Americans support. They support a government option (think Medicare) to be offered along with the employer-based private health care plans and Medicaid plans for lower-income people that now exist. They believe in clean water, clean air and clean food and yes, the regulations that make that happen. They believe in creating millions of new jobs in clean-energy fields and rebuilding our infrastructure so our children and grandchildren have a healthy earth and safe country to live in.
Example 3: They talk about Democrats supporting a “cancel culture,” meaning not wanting you to be able to say what you think. Of course, when they call Democrats “libtards” or “radical left-wing socialists” they don’t define that as cancel culture. They feel absolutely free to mock or put down ideas they don’t agree with. But when Democrats voice outrage at the actions and policies of this administration and its allies, they shout “cancel culture.”
Don’t be fooled. If this administration and its enablers succeed in convincing the majority of the Electoral College that what it says means more than what it does, our democratic way of life and the rule of law will mean nothing. Those words will continue to be invoked by those in power, but those in power will know they can do whatever they want to do — lie, cheat, steal for themselves and their friends, erode our way of life and our environment — as long as they say what people want to hear.
KEN SUSSKIND
