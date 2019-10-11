WASHINGTON — It was Natasha Cloud who first got to hug Elena Delle Donne, the guard enveloped by the usually stoic, 6-foot-5 forward while teammate Ariel Atkins sank to one corner of the court and rested her forehead on her fist. Across the paint, Emma Meesseman’s hands were on her head as disbelief washed over her for just a beat. Then the jumping began, and the Washington Mystics huddled together in a single mass as confetti started to fall.
A mosaic of pure joy unfurled on the court at Entertainment and Sports Arena on Thursday night as the Mystics claimed their first Women’s National Basketball Association championship with an 89-78 win over the Connecticut Sun.
The final game of the best-of-five WNBA Finals series was a choppy, foul-laden affair that kept Washington from playing its preferred style, but that didn’t matter to the victors. Cloud and the team’s three all-stars — an unimaginable constellation of talent for a franchise that spent much of the first 15 years of existence at the bottom of the league — grabbed hold of the of the game and willed, with rebounds and bank shots and tough positioning in the paint, the Mystics to a win.
With 50 seconds left and victory all but sealed, the home crowd started chanting “Run it back,” Washington’s unofficial slogan after it reached the Finals for the first time last year but got swept in three games by the Seattle Storm. Many in the stands had waited more than two decades to see the scene before them, so they remained on their feet as Washington held the silver trophy aloft.
Point guard Kristi Toliver was asked what the Mystics were thinking early in the fourth quarter, when the game was still tight.
“All I said before the game was, ‘Regret nothing,’ ” Toliver said.
“And we didn’t regret anything,” Delle Donne finished.
The Mystics’ first title comes 22 seasons after the franchise was founded as an expansion team in 1998, the WNBA’s second year. That season the team posted a 3-27 record that portended years of disappointment and unmet potential: Before Mike Thibault took over as the team’s coach and general manager in 2013, the team had not finished with a winning record in consecutive seasons.
A new era began in 2017 when all-stars Delle Donne and Toliver were added to the roster; a year later, the team advanced to the Finals for the first time. This season, the team moved into its own arena in Southeast Washington, trading a cavernous venue it shared with other teams — as well as numerous other events that at times forced the Mystics to find other places to play their home games — for a more intimate and energetic atmosphere.
On the court, the pieces fell into place: The Mystics finished the regular season with a 26-8 record, the best in team history. Playing a freewheeling, fast-paced style of basketball, they made a case as the best offensive team the league had ever seen, winning a record eight games by 25 or more points and smashing the marks for 3-point baskets and assists per game.
This season, Delle Donne was named league MVP, becoming the first WNBA player to earn the honor with two different teams — she first won in 2015 with Chicago. A league championship was the final accolade missing from her résumé.
Delle Donne’s path to the title was marred by injuries and debilitating, reoccurring bouts of Lyme disease. She played through injuries on all three of her trips to the WNBA Finals, including what Cloud said after Thursday’s game was three herniated disks in her back — not one, as the team’s medical staff previously disclosed — during the final three games of this year’s title series.
Thibault, 69, also clinched a title that had eluded him. The winningest coach in league history won his first championship at the end of his 17th WNBA season and his fourth trip to the Finals — two with the Mystics, two in the 2000s with the Sun.
“Wow,” Thibault said after. “I’m just so happy for all these players and the organization who bought into what I was selling seven years ago. That there was a path to get out of what was a pretty desperate time here.”
Meesseman was the third player Thibault selected in his first draft with Washington; he took her with the 19th overall pick. Seven years later she led the team with 22 points off the bench in Game 5 and was selected as series MVP. She and Delle Donne, who had 21 points, powered the Mystics to the win. Toliver and Cloud added 18 points apiece.
For Delle Donne, the post-title celebration was a chance to reflect on her journey to the title. She demanded a trade to Washington from Chicago ahead of the 2017 offseason in part to be closer to her family in Delaware. Delle Donne is especially close with her older sister Lizzie, who was born with autism and cerebral palsy and communicates through touch and scent.
“I was talking to her all game long,” Delle Donne said, her voice shaking. “Trying to have them miss free throws and whatnot — ‘Come on, Liz, give me a little something.’ She doesn’t know it, she doesn’t even know I’m a basketball player. But she’s been my biggest motivator, and she’s brought me here.”
The Mystics relied on a late push in the fourth quarter for their win; the most formidable 3-point offense in the league made just four shots from behind the arc in the game. They barely outrebounded the Sun, 32-31, and went to the foul line seven more times. Ultimately, Washington’s win was about will.
That meant one final grueling, physical game from Delle Donne and her teammates.
“I knew it was the last game, you know,” Delle Donne said. “I can rest now.”