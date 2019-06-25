For years, Peter Poanessa, local design master and owner of Keene Signworx, knew about The Walldogs through the sign trade. He’d bump into other designers at competitions or talk to other professional trade writers, and they always pressed him to come to a Walldogs event.
But when he pictured how he wanted to spend his spare time, he envisioned a relaxing vacation somewhere — not more signs. Finally, three years ago, he caved and agreed to check out The Walldogs phenomenon everyone in the industry had been talking about.
The week before, he kicked himself for having committed, but no sooner had he arrived than he experienced a “vibe” he’d never encountered before.
He recalled, “We stayed the whole four or five days, and literally at the end of that first festival, I said to Mary (his wife), ‘We need to do this in Keene.’ ”
Since then, he has literally poured countless hours into bringing The Walldogs to his beloved New Hampshire city. By spring 2019, he had accrued more than 1,700 hours on the project, and that’s when he stopped keeping track.
Not familiar with the Walldogs? You wouldn’t have been the only one prior to Poanessa’s passionate introduction of the group to Southwestern New Hampshire. The Walldogs, a loose-knit, yet remarkably dedciated organization, engages hundreds of mural artists each year.
They descend upon one carefully selected town annually, bringing with them unrivaled talent and expertise. Brushes in hand, they paint a series of murals and old-fashioned wall advertisements, capturing important historic aspects of the town.
If you can’t picture the kind of murals we’re talking about, Keene’s own Prime Roast Coffee Company showcases a beautiful example at its roasting facility on Marlboro Street (Route 101). Poanessa is the artist who executed it — a mural welcoming passers-by to the city of Keene, a “Great Town” with “Great Coffee.”
The eye-catching piece, composed directly on the building’s brick façade, was intentionally crafted by Poanessa to appear as though it was already 50 years old, a style known as a ghost sign.
“The ghost signs are this type of wall-painted advertising that have faded away to the point where you can still see them, but they’re almost gone,” he explained.
A few true ghost signs actually still exist in Keene. For example, the backside of Kristin’s Bakery features a vintage Coca Cola ad of epic proportions, spanning the entire side of the building and stretching up three stories.
Poanessa got the idea to paint the roastery’s sign in the same style after attending the 40th anniversary event of a renowned sign makers’ organization, the Letterheads. There, he saw five enormous murals and got inspired with an idea for the signage he’d been hired to take on at Prime Roast’s newly restored, historic site.
“When we got back, it was like immediately: ‘I know what we need to do!’” he remembered. Prime Roast owner Judy Rogers was all for it, and the unique approach definitely paid off.
“In 35 years of making signs, that was probably the most popular sign I’ve ever made. People just loved it,” Poanessa said.
It went wild on Facebook, racking up likes and shares and fostering a whole lot of hometown pride for locals.
“Serendipitously, I think that kind of seeded the community for the idea of The Walldogs,” he said.
When he and Rogers first started introducing the concept of a mural festival, they referred to the roastery’s artwork often. Paired with the perfect name and logo, the idea of bringing The Walldogs to Keene to paint more murals started to catch on.
“We brainstormed on a name for the festival and came up with the ‘Magical History Tour,’ which just fit everything perfectly,” Poanessa said. The name is intended to refer to a historical walking tour of the city’s downtown.
With a potent moniker and six months of preparation behind them, they knew it was time to pitch Keene’s proposal to The Walldogs and cross their fingers. The organization receives inquiries from towns around the country all the time, and, Poanessa explained, “You have to prove to them you’re going to be able to pull off the festival.”
With all the excitement the Magical History Tour team had already thrust behind the idea, they did just that. Keene suddenly became the site of The Walldogs’ 2019 artistic celebration.
“To me the people that are coming here are fabulous artists at a level above me,” Poanessa described.
Many of his mentors and heroes will be hitting the streets of Keene to share their prowess as painters, and he is giddy with the thought of it. He’s not the only one brimming with excitement. As anticipation for the festival in June builds around the region, the energy behind it is becoming increasingly palpable.
“It’s been a lot easier to do all of the work because we’ve had such positive feedback from the community,” Poanessa said.
While some towns have to fight tooth and nail to not only bring The Walldogs in, but to orchestrate all the logistics, Keene has come together to make it happen.
“We’ve really attracted a lot of cool people. It’s such a great project that when people really start to get what it is that’s gonna happen, they want to be part of it,” Poanessa said.
Originally the project began with just six team members: Poanessa and his wife, Mary; Judy Rogers; and three people from The Friends of Public Art, a group invested in the creation of public works of art throughout the Monadnock Region.
The team also enlisted the help of Warren Davis, a logistics expert, to help organize all of the details needed to collaborate effectively with the city.
“He was like dropped out of heaven,” Poanessa said.
Protocol meetings had to be held with police, emergency and fire services, public works leaders and so on, and Warren was able to plan accordingly for every minute element.
While the logistics were being narrowed down, there was also the money to think about.
“It was probably the one thing that scared us the most,” Poanessa recalled. “We know we can pull off this festival, but can we raise enough money?”
Luckily, the project attracted a team of skilled professionals experienced in both fundraising and grant writing.
“That really, really made a difference,” Poanessa said.
The festival received thousands of dollars in grant funds, and with the incredibly generous support of local businesses, $200,000 had been raised for the festival by springtime, with money still coming in.
Having the logistics and funding under control gave Poanessa the ability to focus on the artwork itself, which includes 16 different building-size murals spread across the city of Keene. The themes showcase everything from marathon runner Clarence DeMar to a depiction of the Ashuelot River.
Themes were narrowed down from a total of 25 potential subjects put together by the Magical History Tour team and the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Then, locals were invited to vote for their favorites to determine the final list last fall.
Once everything moved to the design stage, members of the public were also invited to submit stories and photos pertaining to the themes, and then packets of research were distributed to the mural designers. Poanessa thoughtfully hand-picked the project leaders for each piece, matching artists with the designs.
While he initially didn’t think there was much room allowed for feedback, he was wonderfully impressed by the collaboration that went on.
“As we got into this process of reviewing the designs… I started getting really generous willingness on the part of the artists to please the community,” he said.
With the designs finally in place, art lovers across the region are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the Walldogs, who will number around 200 or more artists from the States, Europe, Australia, South America and Canada. Keene State College will be opening up dorm rooms for a number of the painters, and others will be camping or staying with host families in the area.
With only three days to complete their murals, artists typically paint from sun-up to sun-down, soaking in a bit of local culture between and then sleeping in preparation for the next day. During the event, volunteers to support the artists are in high demand.
Tasks include delivering water and running meals to the artists who are too engaged to put down their brushes. The festival team is actively seeking volunteers who are willing to offer an hour or two to lend a hand.
The rest of the time can be spent reveling in the festivities, which begin Wednesday, June 19, when the artists arrive. Wednesday will be dedicated to projecting the mural designs onto the walls and prepping each site, followed by classes, tours, community painting and an Artisan’s Market on Thursday.
Friday, June 21 will feature more artistic immersion, as well as live music at Railroad Square with Paper Castles and the Rear Defrosters. Saturday, join the Block Party on Court Street, and enjoy more live music, food trucks, a cornhole tournament and more.
There will also be an auction that evening at the Old Courthouse, featuring works by Walldog artists, with live music to wrap up the night. Sunday will be time to say farewell and be blown away by the final paintings.
“People won’t even understand this until after the festival is over, but this is a community-changing event,” Poanessa noted. “There’s not only an incredible outdoor art gallery that draws tourists for a long time, but there’s this kind of new sense of pride in the community.”
Be part of the experience by participating in the Magical History Tour. Learn more at
walldogsinkeene.com and on the Facebook page:
Walldogs in Keene. An art auction of donated pieces by visiting muralists will be held Saturday, June 22, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Delegation Hall in Keene in support of the mural project. A preview of auction items will be held June 20 and 21 at festival headquarters, 84 Main St., Keene. Auction tickets are $17 and include a chocolate buffet by Ye Goodie Shoppe. A cash cocktail bar by Machina Arts will also be available. Auction tickets can be purchased online at