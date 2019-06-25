Picture this: an organization with no boss, no board and no standard budget that somehow brings together hundreds of artists annually for one larger-than-life celebration of painting. That’s The Walldogs!
They’re a group of highly skilled painters from around the globe who gather once each year to transform a single town into an art gallery featuring multiple historic murals.
The group has stayed informal for a reason — they like it that way. But the addictive nature of the annual festivals keeps painters coming back.
“Every year we pick up more people,” described Peter Poanessa, an experienced Walldog and organizer of Keene’s Walldogs event, the Magical History Tour, taking place June 19-23.
“People will come that have never been exposed to this before,” he said. “They’ll fall in love with it and they want to know: where’s next year’s festival?”
The Walldogs have been at it for 25 years, having formed as an offshoot of another famous organization, the Letterheads, a group of sign makers dedicated to passing down the traditional methods of their trade.
“Up until the time the computer came in, literally everything was hand-done,” Poanessa explained.
That included the lettering on signs, doors, trucks, you name it.
“You had guys with this incredible skill who could lay out paint so that it looked like it came off of a printer,” Poanessa said.
But with the arrival of the digital revolution, all that changed.
“As those craftsmen that held those skills dear to their hearts saw that the computer was going to literally erase this as a commercial thing, they started this thing called the Letterheads,” Poanessa explained.
The goal was to teach newer generations the hand skills that professional sign makers were worried would be lost. The Letterheads held events usually hosted at a sign shop with easels set up for each participant and a particular skill on-tap. For instance, everyone might learn gold leaf on glass during a specific session.
“You get all the old-timers there to teach techniques that before the computer age were closely guarded secrets,” Poanessa described.
At each meeting, dozens or sometimes hundreds of people from the industry would get together to learn, share ideas, barbecue and enjoy each other’s company. At one of the meetings, somebody suggested the group paint an old-fashioned ad on the back of the building, just for kicks.
At the next year’s meet, they decided to paint two or three since it was such fun.
“That’s kind of where The Walldogs grew out of,” Poanessa explained.
But why the name Walldogs?
Back in the day, when sign-painting was a popular trade, there were specialists for each kind of project.
“Big sign shops would have dozens of guys lettering signs at a bench all day long, but they would also have guys out in the field doing the lettering,” Poanessa said.
Walldogs were the ones who painted large-scale designs, such as huge Coca-Cola ads, on billboards and walls. That’s where the term Walldogs came from.
When the mural group grew out of the Letterheads, it seemed only fitting to go with the traditional name. Their tagline, “A Different Breed of Muralists,” captures the magic they bring to towns across the country and beyond each year.
In 2019, that town is Keene.