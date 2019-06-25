Alicia Rheal
Currently Based: Madison, Wisconsin
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques: Paint, paint, paint!
Inspiration and Passions: Passionate about getting folks to try something they never thought they would be able to do.
Biggest Achievement(s): Biggest achievement, I think, is being able to do this every single day! Also, being part of the team of Dane Arts Mural Arts, a nonprofit mural program in Dane County, Wisconsin. We work with “at risk” youth to create community murals.
Why Are You a Walldog? These fellow artists are AMAZING to work with, to learn from and definitely to laugh with! They are my chosen family!
How Many Walldog Projects Have You Participated In? I have been a WallDog for over 10 years.
Tell Us About the Mural You’re Designing for the Magical History Tour: Wade and I (along with help from Niko Alexander) are designing the Keene Whitesox/Vintage Baseball Mural.
Wade Lambrigsten
Currently Based: Menomonie, Wisconsin
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques: I hand-paint signs on barnwood to make them look vintage using various techniques. I also paint commercial signage for our community and paint murals around the country. The other part of my business is making vinyl signs and banners, sandblasted signs, lighted signs and lettering vehicles.
Inspiration and Passions: My biggest inspiration is from other artists, their work and philosophies. I have met many artists over the years particularly at the Walldog mural events and sign painters meets, and who I read about in sign and mural publications. My inspiration also comes from vintage signage and advertising and ghost signage and all things vintage.
Biggest Achievement(s): Some of my biggest achievements throughout my career include (when) Vintage Sign Shop was voted Small Business of the Year in 2014. I have been painting barnwood signs for Leinenkugels Brewery for 14 years. Becoming a Walldog project leader for the first time in 2017, and just being a member of the Walldog family is pretty special. I also recently in the past five years been traveling the country painting signs and murals for a development company out of Chicago that builds student housing facilities.
Why Are You a Walldog? I became a Walldog in 2012 at my first meet in Arcola, Illinois. I guess because I was looking to connect with other sign painters and artists. I drove down there not knowing a single artist or what a Walldog meet was all about. It was a life-changing event that inspired me so much, as I met so many amazing and talented people and left with a bunch of new friends and a connection to an artist community that has become so valuable.
How Many Walldog Projects Have You Participated In? This is my seventh Walldog and third as a project leader.
Tell Us About the Mural You’re Designing for the Magical History Tour: I am designing the Keene Baseball Mural with my co-leader Alicia Rheal. This mural depicts the history of baseball in Keene and surrounding communities dating back to the 1860s. We are showing the history through a series of items, including a vintage baseball poster, an old team photo, a program showing Keene Field and a ball player from the mid-20th century, a team button and pennant, a game ticket from an historic event at the turn of the century and a vintage baseball card.