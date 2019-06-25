Currently Based: Santa Ana, California
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques: Nova color applied mostly with a weenie roller.
Inspiration and Passions: Mark Oatis, Noel Webber, David Butler, Bill Hueg are inspirational heroes. I’m passionate about design more than anything. I am a Letterhead/Walldog still learning.
Biggest Achievement(s): Second Place Signs of the Times International Design Contest 2011, murals and supergraphics category. It lost to a digital printed banner. That’s the sign of the times.
Why Are You a Walldog? I’m a Walldog because I love to design AND to sling paint. The synergy of the community mural projects is fulfilling.
How Many Walldog Projects Have You Participated In? As a project leader: Kenlake Kentucky, Robert Johnson mural in 1999; Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, the Glider pilots of D-Day in 2017; Cincinnati, Ohio, 40th Letterhead meet, Baseball Wall in 2015. I’ve come to several as an attendee/painter.
Tell Us About the Mural You’re Designing for the Magical History Tour: Barry Faulkner was a hometown legend and favorite son. A famous, accomplished muralist from Keene, born 1881, died 1966. The concept is a mural about painting a mural, the troupe l’oeil opening showing half of his most famous mural (The Declaration of Independence) in the process of being painted. There will be various degrees of a finished mural, which for more than showing the steps and an informational look into mural painting, will account for the short time frame the Walldogs Weekend limits us.