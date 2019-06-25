Russell Kelly
Currently Based:
Toronto – 37 years established.
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques: Mainly paint. Focus on pubs — over 200 completed North America wide, British and Irish, lots of glass and mirrors, gold leaf, dimensional signage.
Inspiration and Passions: Period-style reproduction, facade design. Incorporating local history.
Large scale projects and happy clients.
Biggest Achievement(s): At 24, l painted the largest mural in Canada on the base of the CN Tower at 24 feet tall and over 300 feet long. Five years ago I headed up a “dream team” of 10 artists and painters ( including three other Keene project leaders) during a month-long project to refinish a vintage 1908
Denzel Menagerie Carousel with 53 carved wood animals.
I developed a technique for toning inexpensive aluminum and composition leaf to mimic the look of expensive goldleaf, moongold, antique silver and pewter finishes. Over a 7-year run l had up to 22 gilders finishing store fixtures with my technique for clients including Victoria’s Secret, Saks 5th Ave, Bloomingdales, Estee Lauder and Disney, billing over 2 million dollars.
And finally, my proudest... l was asked to produce a memorial for the 58 Canadian soldiers killed during the war in Afghanistan. It now resides in the military museum at Base Borden, Ontario. I met many of the parents and families in often tearful exchanges l will never forget.
It led to the development of a smaller version which can be found in 25 Royal Canadian Legion branches across the country. This was done in collaboration with my good friend Martin Blanchard (Quebec) who is joining our mural team — The Wingnuts — in Keene.
Why Are You a Walldog? It’s just plain fun! The whole process, the camaraderie and being a co-project leader involved in the design has added so much more to the experience. But for me, without question, the most rewarding aspect is the time we spend talking with the locals, painting their histories and seeing the way the murals seem to galvanize the community as they come together to pull it all off. Their hospitality and pride in their communities is astounding!
How Many Walldog Projects Have You Participated In? My first Walldog was Pontiac where l painted with my pals Sonny Franks and Eric Skinner. It was a blast, and l was hooked! The “Wingnuts” were born, and since then we have teamed up for seven or eight more leading into Keene.
Tell Us About the Mural You’re Designing for the Magical History Tour: Our mural subject, the Abenakis, has proven a challenging one from a design aspect. It’s so important to convey the design respectfully, incorporating the past and present, in such a way as to leave the viewer understanding that they (Abenakis) are not just a chapter in local history, but a vibrant and important part of contemporary society. Sonny Franks has really worked hard as the lead designer on this one, and it’s our sincere hope that it is well received by all. Thanks for asking... and thanks for having us!
Sonny Franks
Currently Based: Atlanta, Georgia, since 1981. Prior to that, 10 years in Clemson, South Carolina – home of the National Champion Tigers, slayers of the Crimson Tide.
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques: No special techniques, other than flagrant plagiarism of my more talented Walldog pals.
Inspiration and Passions: In addition to the sign biz, my passion is live music. We attend as many concerts, shows and festivals as time (and money) allows. Music makes the world a better place.
Biggest Achievement(s): The city of Suwanee named a day in my honor after a Letterhead meet I hosted and we donated a mural and a sandblasted gold leaf sign. May 23rd, if you need a cheap excuse to party that day.
Why Are You a Walldog? I’m a Walldog because I can’t think of ANYTHING more fun than slingin’ some paint with a wonderful group of talented artists and experiencing the magic as the town transforms, both artistically and personally.
How Many Walldog Projects Have You Participated In? I’ve lost count how many events I’ve been to, but every single one was spectacular.
Tell Us About the Mural You’re Designing for the Magical History Tour: Our mural is the Abenaki people. The key thing I’ve learned in my research is that Native American art, symbols, transportation, culture and history may have similarities, but there are very specific elements differentiating regions. Being from Georgia, we’re more familiar with the Cherokee culture, but an interesting conversation with Vera Longtoe Sheehan of the Abenaki Vermont Art Association gave me a more focused design direction. Thanks, Vera.