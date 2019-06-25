Currently Based: I currently live and operate my studio in Mt. Pulaski, Illinois.
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques:
I have a bachelor’s and master’s degree in art that I obtained from Eastern Illinois University. I consider myself forever a student and it is my intention to constantly learn more about my trade.
Inspiration and Passions: I’ve always been inspired by the Renaissance artists like Michelangelo and Leonardo. They were sculptors, painters and engineers. At the same time, I’m inspired by the regionalist artists like Grant Wood and Thomas Hart Benton. What I am most definitely passionate about is my family. Without them I would be a grubby artist hanging out in a studio. I love being a husband and father.
Biggest Achievement(s): I think my biggest achievement is bringing public art to communities. I’ve obtained awards in sculpture and been represented in art galleries, but none of it compared to creating something the everyday person can enjoy and connect with. I love to see how public art can change people. Oftentimes, it’s an emotional and magical experience.
How Many Walldog Projects Have You Participated In? My first Walldog meet was in 2006 in Jacksonville, Illinois. As for the number of projects I have participated in, it is complicated. The short answer is not enough. I got a little bit more in me.
Tell Us About the Mural You’re Designing for the Magical History Tour: My mural subject is Dr. Albert Johnston. He and his family have an amazing story. In the 1940s, they broke their silence about their race. They were living the American dream for years passing for white. He and his family are not any different than any of us. We all have something we are not ready to share with the world. I hope their story leads people to a greater understanding of race. Ultimately, I believe Keene was interested in the Johnstons for the content of their character and not their ethnicity.