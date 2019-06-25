Currently Based: Boise, Idaho/Astoria, Oregon
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques: Throughout my career I’ve worked in several mediums: paint, wood, clay, glass and metals. Special techniques would be gilding and back painting on glass.
Inspiration and Passions: I’m inspired by anything interesting. I have always been passionate about letter forms.
Biggest Achievement(s): Family. We received our share of awards over the years through trade journals. We have been recognized and rewarded by our community for our artistic contributions. Most rewarding project? This mural in Keene, of course. I always hope it will be the next project.
Why Are You a Walldog? Friendships.
How Many Walldog Projects Have You Participated In? Five Walldog events so far.
Tell Us About the Mural You’re Designing for the Magical History Tour: I chose Land Conservation in respect for those who have cared enough to set land aside for future generations. Also, my oldest daughter Lana works for Idaho Conservation League here in Boise.