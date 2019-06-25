Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.