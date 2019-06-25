Nate Grice
Currently Based: I live in Paxton, Illinois.
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques: I’m a self-taught artist who does realistic pencil drawings, scratch board, acrylic paintings, pinstriping, murals, embossed metal art and metal shaping.
Inspiration and Passions: I get inspiration from other artists and many types of art forms. I am very passionate about constantly learning new mediums and perfecting them.
Biggest Achievement(s): My biggest achievement is starting from nothing and gaining consistent work from quality and pushing myself. My most rewarding moment was helping my daughter to paint with the Walldogs.
Why Are You a Walldog? I joined up with the Walldogs to learn more about mural work and gain techniques, but it ended up to be so much more. I have gained many lifelong friends and it has become more of a reunion each year. My regret is not joining sooner!!
How Many Walldog Projects Have You Participated In?
I have painted with the Walldogs five times prior to this one.
Tell Us About the Mural You’re Designing for the Magical History Tour: The mural design that we are working on is for Keene State College. We are painting a large owl coming out of a bordered sky with the school motto painted in the background. The owl is their mascot and represents wisdom and intuitive knowledge.