Currently Based: Indianapolis, Indiana
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques: Technical illustration, lettering, sign crafting, carving and digital illustration, especially transportation, classic cars, etc.
Inspiration and Passions: #1:
Business savvy. #2: Marketing disciplines. #3: the craft itself.
Biggest Achievement(s): Building a business over 25 years to a full-service sign business/traditional and electrical with staff of eight.
Why Are You a Walldog? Entrepreneurship can be a lonesome journey. Discovering Walldogs (nine years ago) brings sharing and camaraderie to the forefront! Best friends EVER!
Tell Us About the Mural You’re Designing for the Magical History Tour: I love trains, mechanics and most technical/engineering/architectural arts in general. Celebrating Keene’s railroad history through my vision of “Trains Through the Years” is a proud task and one I trust will give the community smiles and photo fodder for years to come!