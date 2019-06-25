Currently Based: Michael Clark resides in Aledo, Illinois where he has operated Clark Signs since 1983.
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques: He enjoys painting and designing.
Inspiration and Passions: What he is really passionate about is history and telling it through his designs.
Biggest Achievement(s): His biggest achievement is being able to do what he enjoys and that is using his God-given talent.
Why Are You a Walldog? He is a Walldog because he enjoys interacting with the public and seeing their response to his art.
How Many Walldog Projects Have You Participated In? Michael has been involved in 16 Walldog events.
Tell Us About the Mural You’re Designing for the Magical History Tour: The mural that I designed is about the Kingsbury Toy Company and the Kingsbury Machine Tool Corporation. I have drawn a wind-up toy truck at the top of the mural with the drawing of the factory at the bottom of the mural. This is separated in the middle with the logo that represented the toy company. The history of Kingsbury is that they originated as a toy company and along came WW II and they changed to manufacturing parts for the war effort. After the war they never returned to toy making and continued in the machine tooling business.