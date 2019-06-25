Currently Based: I’m based in Bavaria, Germany, in a small village called Ofterschwang, a nice touristy area in the Alps.
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques: Together with my friend Marcus I run a small sign shop specialized in 3D signage. We carve, paint, spray coat and gild, whatever the project asks for. Mural painting is more a hobby since we don’t have much murals in Germany. All the murals I participated in are located in the States.
Inspiration and Passions: We love logos and lettering, and to bring a design from sketch over PC to live is our most favorite part. The smiling faces from our customers when they see their logo alive is the icing on the cake.
Biggest Achievement(s): We’re proud of quite a few awards we won over the last years. Once we made first place in the Signs of the Times International Sign Contest. And also two murals we designed and painted in the States have been awarded.
Why Are You a Walldog? Well, I really love these events. It’s always such a fun weekend. All these great artists coming together from sometimes all over the world. We all know and value each other. It’s kinda like a family get-together. And every time you get to meet new artists and work and chat with them side by side at a wall. Most of the locals and many visitors from the area come by and value so much of what we all do for the town, bringing the history back and decorate the town. And this will last for many years and brings more tourism to the village — this is also clever marketing.
How Many Walldog Projects Have You Participated In? So far, I’ve participated in seven Walldog events and have been project leader at five.
Tell Us About the Mural You’re Designing for the Magical History Tour: This time I have the honor to design a mural for a lady named Catharine Fiske. She came to Keene in 1811 to open a school for women’s education. She ran this school for 30 years and more the 2,500 woman and young ladies whose lives she helped to shape went out from this unique school into hundreds of public classrooms. It was the first school for girls only in Keene and the second in the States.