Currently Based:
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques:
I am a scenic artist and muralist. A scenic artist is a professional artisan who creates representational surface decoration on large scale or architectural surfaces; my special techniques in that respect would be recreating faux finishes, like wood and stone, or making something look distressed or aged. The bulk of my work is murals (interior and exterior) which can be seen all over Minnesota. My art mediums are anything and everything water based.
Inspiration and Passions:
I am passionate about making painting a fun and efficient process.
Biggest Achievement(s):
I am a founding member of the Guild of Scenic Artists, an organization that provides a place for scenic artists to belong, to discuss our industry challenges and to share information and techniques that are specific to the unique work that we do. In just three years since our launch we have over 750 members in 13 countries. Find us at scenicguild.org!
Why Are You a Walldog?
I’m a Walldog because the sense of camaraderie I found in my first event was irresistible. I am not a sign painter, but I have skills that are very closely related. I want to learn from fellow walldoggers and also share the skills from my own special corner of the painting world.
How Many Walldog Projects Have You Participated In?
This will be my third Walldog project (I participated in Kewanee and Streator).
Tell Us About the Mural You’re Designing for the Magical History Tour:
My mural depicting the Ashuelot River and the Colony Mill uses motifs typical of turn of the century theatrical backdrops. I wanted to depict the river and the Colony Mill at twilight to offer an unexpected palette of colors and evocative light play over the water.