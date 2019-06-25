Currently Based: Joe and his family own Diaz Sign Art, a sign shop and design firm in Pontiac, Illinois.
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques: He mostly does digital design work but from time to time gets to work with his hands, especially at meets like the upcoming Walldog meet in Keene. Joe is also one of a handful of CorelDRAW masters, a group of digital artists from around the world that work with Corel to teach their design software and help showcase what the software is capable of.
Inspiration and Passions: Joe serves on the Pontiac Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and was President of the Organization in 2018. He is also on the board of directors for the local community theater group in his hometown. Joe also enjoys helping his wife who serves on the United Way Board.
Biggest Achievement(s): He has won multiple international design competitions.
Why Are You a Walldog? He enjoys Walldog meets because he sees it as an opportunity to learn from some of the greatest artist in the industry. Last year, Joe, alongside his brother Ben and friend Doug Haffner hosted the Walldog Meet in Streator, Illinois. In 2009, Joe and his family also hosted a Walldog Meet in his hometown, Pontiac, Illinois. The Walldogs are more than just artists that Joe has spent his career looking up to, they are like a second family to him.
How Many Walldog Projects Have You Participated In? Joseph Diaz is a long time Walldog and has been going to Walldog meets since the very first meet with his family.