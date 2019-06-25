Elaine Wallis
Currently Based: Cornwall, Ontario
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques: I am a commercial illustrator by education and became a sign painter out of desperation. It’s a long story. My husband, Jeff Wallis, and I started our sign business in 1983 from the basement of our home. I lettered, he sold, we installed...rinse and repeat...for years. Today, we, along with our “kids,” own and operate Signature Sign & Image, a large commercial and electric sign company in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
Inspiration and Passions: My passion in the business is designing fabricated main identity signs and any time I can pitch a vintage style neon display I get very excited! We fabricate everything in house with a team of 15 talented sign makers, installers and service techs and we’ve been honoured to win some Canadian National Awards for some of our designs.
As my career in the sign business evolved, from sign painter to strictly sign designer and art director, I really missed the art, the paint and the brushes. I opened my own fine art studio in 2016 where I’ve been working with acrylic paint on canvas (and mannequins), exploring new ways of painting with large expressive florals. Most recently, my work and that of my dear “Walldog” and fine artist friends, Noella Cotman and Loraine Lamb Lalonde, is being featured at The Cline House Gallery in Cornwall, Ontario.
Biggest Achievement(s): We have been named Sign Maker of the Year in the province of Ontario for 2017 and 2018. The BEST thing I ever did in the early days was getting involved with the Letterhead Movement which I have been faithfully active with since 1989. I am forever indebted to this incredible network of colleagues and lifetime friends!
Why Are You a Walldog? The transition to becoming a Walldog was inevitable. Jay Allen recruited me to lead the American House Wall at the Belvedere Walldog meet in 1998 and I was hooked. I have had the privilege of designing and leading nine mural projects with Letterheads and Walldogs and my dear friend Noella Cotman and I have cooperated in a number of these projects. Working with the legend, Anat Ronen, and a dream team of Walldog artists has been so inspiring! Every wall has been an amazing experience but I my greatest thrill to date was designing and leading the Signs of the Times mural on the wall of The American Sign Museum in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 2015.
Tell Us About the Mural You’re Designing for the Magical History Tour: Noella and I are excited to create this large mural for the incredible Jennie Powers in Keene. She was definitely a force to be reckoned with and so far ahead of her time, as a woman at the turn of the century and a tireless advocate for animal and human rights. I am delighted to be included with this group of incredible project leaders and look forward to the Magical History Tour in Keene in June.