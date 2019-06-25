Currently Based: In 1992, 27 years ago, my wife and I started our business in Tallahassee, Fla., out of a workshop on our property in the country (and then) 14 years ago we move our business to Thomasville, Ga.
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques: Some of the most rewarding work I do is dimensional carved and blasted signs, but I do so many other different kinds of work, from hand lettering to large vehicle wraps.
Inspiration and Passions: I have always been passionate about hand lettering and illustration. I attended art school at Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design in Denver, Co., in the early ‘80s.
Biggest Achievement(s): I think my biggest achievement has been to build a successful sign business and raise three daughters. We have been published multiple times in a sign industry magazine called Signcraft.
Why Are You a Walldog? I was invited to a Walldog event in Danville, Ill., in 2010. During that event, I helped paint on several walls and met so many people I have looked up to over the years. I was hooked (by) so many people sharing and teaching and learning about this thing we are all passionate about. I’m attracted to the family of artists I have met and have become friends with — folks that have the same desire to create public art. I have also connected with the folks in the towns where we paint, hearing all the stories about the subjects we paint from the folks that grew up there. Something that I have noticed in every event I have participated in is you always bring something to the event and you get to take something away from it, from learning new techniques, new friends and always an awesome experience.
How Many Walldog Projects Have You Participated In? I have been in 10 Walldog events and have been a leader or co-leader in six events. I am so excited to be a wall leader at Keene Walldogs as I grew up 30 minutes from Keene in Bellows Falls, Vt.
Tell Us About the Mural You’re Designing for the Magical History Tour: I have designed the mural for Jonathan Daniels, an Episcopalian seminarian who was a part of the Civil Rights Movement and gave his life to save Ruby Sales when he stepped in front of a man who pointed his gun at her. Hopefully, this mural will keep the memory of Jonathan Daniels fresh and what he sacrificed for the Civil Rights Movement.