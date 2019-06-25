Currently Based: Mystic, Connecticut
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques: Specializing in traditional techniques
Inspiration and Passions: Passionate about design and perfecting skills.
Biggest Achievement(s): My biggest achievement is a career that continues to be satisfying and rewarding and has allowed me to live my life on my own terms for over 30 years.
Why Are You a Walldog? Walldogs are a special group of creative people, of whom I am honored and humbled to have been part of.
How Many Walldog Projects Have You Participated In? Keene will be my eleventh Walldog event in 22 years, going back to Belvedere, Illinois, in 1997. This will be my sixth event as a project leader.