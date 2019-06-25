Currently Based: Pensacaola, Florida
Art Medium(s) and Special Techniques: I work in all types but focus in dimensional signs. Using modern equipment like CNC routers with a mix of hand work like carving and painting to produce one-of-a-kind signs.
Inspiration and Passions: Nature and its beauty, living and working on the Emerald Gulf Coast. I’m fortunate to be surrounded by inspiration from our gulf coast to the tall pines of the Blackwater State Forest and a thriving downtown Pensacola. Crafting signs that fit within the downtown to add another layer of beauty to our ever-growing city (named one of the best small cities by National Geographic 2018).
Biggest Achievement(s): Winning Signs of the Times Best Electronic Sign category with our energy-efficient LED version of the Pensacola Beach Welcome sign as well as being featured on the cover of Signcraft Magazine.
Why Are You a Walldog? To share the love of our craft, sign painting and sign making. Being able to interact and give to a small-town community that is hosting a big crowd of my sign-painting friends makes me smile. Spreading our art, teaching anyone that walks up as we are painting. It’s such a nice feeling to express the love we have for creating, painting and sign making with the new friends we make in every town. That’s what being a Walldog is all about for me.
How Many Walldog Projects Have You Participated In?
This will be my fifth Walldog event.
Tell Us About the Mural You’re Designing for the Magical History Tour: My mural subject, Clarence DeMar, is one very impressive subject, winning seven Boston Marathons as well as a Bronze Medalist in the 1924 Paris Olympics. It has been a lot of fun learning about Mr. DeMar and designing this mural. I’m very pleased to get a chance to tell his story through art.