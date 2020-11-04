Ricciardi unseats Dietsch in Senate District 9

Denise Ricciardi, a Bedford Republican, won the N.H. Senate District 9 seat over incumbent Rep. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough, by a narrow margin Tuesday.
Ricciardi, 59, a former small-business owner active in town government, earned 17,920 votes to defeat Dietsch, who received 17,511. The founder of a robotics company, Dietsch helped Democrats capture the state Senate in 2018, when she was elected with 52 percent of the vote.
District 9 covers 14 communities, including Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.
The Republican vice chairwoman of the Bedford Town Council, Ricciardi pledged to keep taxes low and reduce regulations, if elected, in an effort to stimulate economic growth. During her campaign, she indicated she would also work to address issues involving education and clean water.
Dietsch, a member of the N.H. Business Finance Authority board of directors and the Peterborough Economic Development Authority, listed her top legislative priorities this cycle as increasing state funding for public schools and promoting renewable energy.