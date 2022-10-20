Name: Matthew McLaughlin
Age: 63
City or town of residence: Bedford
How long have you lived in your Senate district? Most of my life, except for 8 years in the Navy and 4 in Manchester when I got out of the Navy.
Family: Married to Debbie 40 years, three children, two boys age 39 and 38, and one daughter age 37. Five grandchildren ages 5-11.
Education: BS degree in Oceanography, US Naval Academy, Annapolis MD, 1981
Occupation: Retired airline pilot
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: None
Public/government service: Officer, US Navy, 8 years
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
My top legislative priorities will be: legislation to protect a woman’s right to choose; legislation to both increase state funding of public schools and prevent the diversion of state education dollars to private and religious schools; and legislation to address climate change. I will also support legislation and policies that will protect workers rights to unionize and bargain collectively with their employer.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
I am against NH’s current law on abortion. I recognize abortion is a sensitive issue, but when a woman finds herself with an unplanned pregnancy, or develops a fetal anomaly, she should be able to consult with her partner, her family, her friends, her coworkers, and her doctor, but she should not have to consult with her politician. I am in favor of changing the current law on abortion to make the procedure legal and safe for the woman of New Hampshire.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
The New Hampshire legislature should do anything and everything in its power to address climate change. These actions should have started 40 years ago. If we do not do something to address climate change now many of the other issues of today will not matter because the world will be uninhabitable for our children and grandchildren. With the Biden administration’s recent passing the Infrastructure Bill and the Inflation Reduction Act states must be ready to partner with the federal government and private industry to make the changes necessary to change the energy infrastructure of the United States.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
New Hampshire is near the bottom of all 50 states in state funding of public schools. The state must do more to increase state funding to all school districts and to target additional funding to districts with high special needs in order to ensure and equitable outcome for all New Hampshire students.
