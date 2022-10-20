Name: Denise Ricciardi
Age: 60
City or town of residence: Bedford
How long have you lived in your Senate district? Lived in SD 9 for over 26 years.
Family: Married, one child
Education: Attended Sam Houston University
Occupation: Former Small Business Owner
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: I have volunteered for, or been a member of over 20 organizations. Everything from teaching Sunday School, teaching cooking classes for the Parks and Rec Dept and Bedford Newcomers Club. Most recently I founded Bedford Cares and Bedford Cares for the People of Ukraine.
Public/government service: Bedford Town Council, Conservation Commission, Cemetery Trustee, Historical Commission, BCTV Trustee, current State Senator.
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
My top priority is the economy. Every door I knock on and every business I visit the message is the same, the economy, high energy costs, the cost of groceries, and inflation eating away at their savings. That’s why I voted to phase out the Interest & Dividends tax to help seniors on fixed incomes, that’s why I support an all of the above energy policy, and why protecting the NH Advantage is so important. A lot of politicians on the other side of the political aisle support an income tax – but I don’t. I think it’s a horrible idea that will destroy our economy.
Fighting for property tax relief has been my top mission, and I’m going to continue that fight. This session we sent over $500 million of local property tax relief to local communities to help keep property taxes down. A large portion of that came from my legislation that finally forced the state to keep its promise on how it distributes Rooms and Meals tax revenue. For decades the state had been raiding those funds and I stopped that. As a result of my efforts District 9 will receive $9m in additional property tax relief.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
I support NH’s current law. The current NH law prohibits the practice of abortions in the 7th, 8th, or 9th month which is supported by over 80% of Americans.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
I have long worked to help protect our environment. Our lakes, rivers and mountains are a vital part of what makes our state so unique and beautiful. From my time serving locally as a member of my town’s Conservation Commission, to currently as a State Senator, I have always looked to protect the beautiful natural landscape that surrounds us. Locally I supported the construction of solar panels at our transfer station, because I am strong believer in renewable energy. In the last 2 years I have supported numerous bills to ensure clean drinking water including legislation that created a grant program for communities dealing with PFAS contamination, and establishing scientific groundwater protection standards for siting of new landfills. I have also supported the expansion of renewable biomass and the expansion of municipal solar generation.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
I believe it is the responsibility of every legislator to ensure that every child in our state has every possible opportunity to succeed in life – which means ensuring we have excellent public schools. As a member of the Senate Education Committee I worked to increase education funding by $125 million – we are now investing more in our schools than ever before in our states history! And I am very proud of that. I also supported $24 million in Extraordinary Need Grants for our communities with the greatest needs, as well as increased funding to expand high speed broadband in our rural areas of the state.
And to ensure that every child in our state has every opportunity to succeed, I was proud to support the creation of Education Savings Accounts. This new innovative program is helping thousands of low income NH students attend a school that may be a better fit for them. A child’s educational future should not be tied to their zip code, and this program is helping thousands of low income children attend the school that works best for them and helps them reach their full potential.
