Denise Ricciardi
Age: 59
City/town of residence: Bedford
How long have you lived in your Senate district? 24 years
Family: Husband Giorgio, one son.
Education: I attended Sam Houston University.
Occupation: Former small business owner in the Insurance industry.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: I have volunteered for over 20 local groups and non-profits including: the Bedford Newcomers club, Bedford Olde Towne Day Committee, I produced a cooking show for Bedford Community TV, a substitute teacher, Sunday School teacher and a number of other local organizations including Bedford Cares which I started at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.
Public/government service: Vice Chair of the Bedford Town Council, Conservation Commission, Telecommunications Commission, Highway & Safety Commission, the state’s 5G Health Study Commission.
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
Jumpstarting our economy has to be one of the top priorities of the next legislative session. We need to lower business taxes, lower rooms and meals taxes for our hospitality industry that has been hit particularly hard, and work to lower property taxes.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
Education as a whole is an incredibly important and complicated issue facing our state. It is one that will require bi-partisan cooperation and start with the goal of ensuring that every child in our state has the best education possible and the most opportunities to succeed in life. Over the last several months during the stay at home orders and the remote learning we have learned a lot about education and about how technology can be utilized to increase efficiencies. I have spoken to countless families that are now considering home schooling or a public charter school as an option for their child, or participating in an “educational pod” with their friends or neighbors. I think we need to take a broad look at the education system and see how it can be reformed and refocused and put the children first and not the institutions first.
3. What more should the Statehouse be doing to incentivize clean energy?
I believe we should diversify our state’s energy portfolio, but we should do so in a way that doesn’t require large subsidies that increase our energy costs. I support SB 166, which Governor Sununu signed into law, that added municipal and county aggregators to the Net Metering statutes. I also support Governor Sununu’s efforts in regards to offshore wind energy, I think this technology could provide much needed and affordable energy resources and high paying jobs to our state.
4. What can the N.H. Senate do to make health care more accessible and affordable for Granite Staters?
Healthcare is a very complicated issue because so many factors affecting costs are controlled at the federal level. There are still things we can do here in New Hampshire to lower health costs and increase access. First, when it comes to access I think we should look at the continued expansion and utilization of telemedicine. Telemedicine has been vital during the covid-19 pandemic and an important resource for people in our rural communities. I think we should also look at legislation allowing for the purchase of health insurance across state lines in order to increase competition and choices as well as associated health plans. Small businesses should be able to band together by industry – like realtors – or via their chamber of commerce of NFIB membership to buy into a larger insurance pool and get lower rates.