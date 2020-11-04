Ward leading Alford-Teaster in NH Senate District 8

Final results were not available Wednesday morning in the race for N.H. Senate District 8, which covers 24 communities, including the local towns of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard.
With about 70 percent of precincts reporting, the Associate Press showed incumbent N.H. Sen. Ruth Ward, a Stoddard Republican, leading Jenn Alford-Teaster, a Democrat from Sutton, 16,108 to 13,398.
Ward, 83, is a retired nurse practitioner who was first elected to the N.H. Senate in 2016. During her campaign, she identified one of her top legislative priorities as expanding school choice for Granite State students, explaining that state education funding should follow those who choose to attend private schools.
Alford-Teaster, 43, is a senior research scientist at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College in Hanover. She expressed concern about the state’s model of education funding, which relies largely on local property taxes, and noted her commitment to expanding broadband access, especially with the increase in telemedicine care during the pandemic.
The two also squared off for the District 8 seat in 2018, when Ward defeated Alford-Teaster by 647 votes out of a total 25,000 cast.