Ruth Ward, N.H. Senate District 8

Keene, NH (03431)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.