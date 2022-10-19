Name: Ruth Ward
Age: 85
City or town of residence: Stoddard
How long have you lived in your Senate district? 27 years
Family: Husband, and grown children
Education: M.S. Boston University, B.S. Fitchburg State
Occupation: retired Nurse Practitioner
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Appalachian Mountain Club, Cheshire County Republican Club, Contoocook/North Branch River Advisory Committee, Southwest Regional Planning Commission, Transportation Advisory Board.
Public/government service: Have previously served on the Stoddard ZBA and Planning Board, current NH State Senator.
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
My top priorities are strengthening our economy, improving education and keeping our taxes low. New Hampshire has navigated the current economic challenges much better than most of the rest of the country, but Granite Staters are still feeling the impacts of runaway inflation and rising gas and energy prices. Under Governor Sununu and the Republican legislature’s leadership, we have done everything that we can to keep government spending in check so that the taxpayers can keep more of their hard-earned and much needed paychecks. We returned $500 million dollars in property tax relief and cut taxes on small businesses so that they can grow and hire more workers at higher wages. We phased out the interest and dividends tax so that seniors are able to maintain more of their retirement savings. And we did this all while spending more on the most important issues facing our state, like mental health care and education. If I am re-elected, I will continue to pursue fiscally responsible budgets and legislation that focus on the challenges facing us while keeping the New Hampshire advantage of low taxes.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
Currently, New Hampshire only prohibits abortion in the 7th, 8th and 9th months of pregnancy. This is the position supported by the vast majority of Americans. I support New Hampshire’s current laws relative to abortion.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
Our legislature’s focus needs to be on lowering home energy costs and home heating costs. Granite State families filling their oil tanks to heat their homes this winter are going to feel the shock of rising costs more than ever before. I support taking an all of the above energy approach that will include renewable sources such as solar and hydro, as well as traditional sources.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
As Chairman of the Senate Education Committee, I am very proud of the work that our legislature has done over the past two years to improve our students’ education. We increased overall traditional education funding by $125 million, the largest education funding our state has ever seen. We have also begun adopting innovative new approaches that allow students and parents more options in choosing an education. Our Education Freedom Account program is being heralded by education advocates throughout the country as a major success. This program allows lower income families the ability to divert a piece of their individual education funding to a school of their choice. Whether it is a charter school, a private school or any other, the point is that the choice belongs to the parents and the students. They are no longer simply beholden to their zip codes.
