Jenn Alford-Teaster, NH Senate District 8

*Editor's note: Candidates who either missed the deadline or reported not receiving their questionnaire by mail, but still expressed interest in participating, were given the option of completing an alternative questionnaire, with a separate set of questions, to run online only.
Name: Jenn Alford-Teaster
Age: 43
City or town of residence: Sutton
How long have you lived in your House/Senate district? Did not answer
Family: Husband, Jason, and daughter, Birdie
Education: B.S. in Geography from UNC Greensboro, Masters in Geospatial Information Systems from UNC Greensboro, Masters in Public Health from UNH
Occupation: Senior Research Scientist at the Geisel School of Medicine
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Former President of the Relief Society at South Congregational Church, former Board Member of New Hampshire Women’s Initiative, Volunteer at South Congregational Church Cold Weather Shelter, Assistant Research Mentor for the Women in Science Project
Has worked at: Greensboro Fire Department, Society for the Protection of NH Forests
Public/government service: Supervisor of the Checklist, Sutton
1. If voters return a divided government to Concord, with one party controlling the governorship and the other the Legislature, what specific priorities of yours do you think are achievable, and how would you work to accomplish them in that environment?
I am a lifelong granite stater, and for most of my life I have been a registered independent. I intend on approaching the work at the legislature with a priority on restoring faith in the political process by engaging with people across the political spectrum. We live in a heterogeneous community, and the role of a legislator is to balance the diverse needs of the population. I believe the specific priorities that are achievable are reducing the burden of property taxes on our rural community, supporting access to telehealth and telemedicine, and expanding on economic opportunities through trades and apprenticeship opportunities.
2. What can be done in Concord to support people’s need for quality, affordable childcare, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic?
One mechanism to support and expand access to affordable child care here in NH is to implement changes to the tax code that would allow parents to increase the amount deducted in the childcare credit. This is in concert with the federal bill put forth by Jeanne Shaheen (Right Start Child Care and Education Act Bill).
3. Census data show that the median income for Black and Hispanic households in New Hampshire is about $20,000 less than the median household income for whites, mirroring national trends. Should the state work to address those disparities, and if so, how?
Yes, the state should work to address income parity for all Granite Staters. Income parity can be achieved through a few well studied mechanisms. In 2014, I co-authored a report on Equal Pay in NH, based on focus groups with over 200 participants, that resulted in legislation to support equal pay for equal work. We authored a bill that increased transparency in pay, as well as codified that pay be based on bonafides. These are the first steps toward reducing disparities.
4. How can we help get Granite Staters who lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19 back to work?
There are a few immediate steps that can be taken to recover the economic losses due to COVID. First, we know that the economy relies on basic broadband infrastructure that needs to be expanded in our rural communities. Some CARES act funding has come through, but it’s asynchronous and does not cover our most rural and isolated rural communities. Broadband access is critical for the delivery of telehealth, telemedicine, access to remote learning, and also economic opportunities. Additionally, I feel strongly that we have an tremendous opportunity to build out our local economy here with trades and apprenticeship work. We have an aged trades workforce, and need to direct attention towards building a workforce here that can not be replaced by machines and is sustainable.