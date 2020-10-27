In rematch, Alford-Teaster challenges Ward for state Senate seat

Republican incumbent state Sen. Ruth Ward is hoping to keep Democratic challenger Jenn Alford-Teaster at bay to secure a third term in the Nov. 3 general election.
N.H. Senate District 8 covers a large portion of the central-western section of the state, spanning parts of four counties: Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Sullivan. Locally, it includes Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard. This will be the second time Ward and Alford-Teaster have competed for the position, after Ward won the matchup in 2018.
Ward, 83, is a native of Sweden who has lived in Stoddard since 1995, by way of Lincoln, Mass. Now retired, she holds several nursing degrees and worked as a nurse in the Boston area prior to moving to the Granite State.
If voters give her another term, Ward says one of her top priorities would be to push for school choice, saying she doesn’t feel that a child’s education should be based on zip code. Instead, she said, state dollars that would typically be allocated to public schools should follow children, including those who go to private schools, allowing families to make decisions that suit their individual needs.
“When you think about kids, they don’t all learn the same way,” Ward said, adding that while some students may thrive in a traditional environment, that’s not always the case. “To take away a choice ... and not to offer them any help at all to choose the school that best suits the needs of that particular child, I think is just not right.”
She also said she is in favor of increased competition in attracting students, saying children should be able to enroll in whichever public school they like. For example, she said, if one SAU has a good arts program, while the other has a good STEM program, a student should be able to participate in whatever program best suits them.
She also said she’s a staunch supporter of small businesses and entrepreneurs. She vowed to oppose any new taxes on businesses, particularly now, as so many struggle with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t think this is a good time to do that,” she said. “They need to get back up and going again before we hit them with any more taxes.”
In addition, Ward said health care is also near the top of her priority list. Like education, she said health-care plans should be a bit more individualized rather than a “one-size-fits-all” approach.
“Health care has always been a big issue because a lot of people want everything covered, and a lot of people don’t have any insurance coverage whatsoever,” she said, using mandatory maternity coverage as an example. “But certainly very few people above the age of 45 are going to need it, so why should they have to pay for it?”
Ward also said she disagrees with calls to defund police but said she supports initiatives to ensure that law enforcement officers have better training. She said that all professions have “bad apples,” but it doesn’t mean the entire organization is bad.
As a nurse, she said she understands the importance of ongoing education in any line of work and said it should be the same for police officers.
Like Ward, Jenn Alford-Teaster also has a health-care background, but Alford-Teaster specializes in public health and has experience in emergency management, which she said gives her a unique understanding of how to approach a pandemic. Asked how she would like to see New Hampshire address the outbreak moving forward, Alford-Teaster said she would stick to what she described as proven measures that won’t break the bank.
“There are things that we know work in response to COVID, like wearing a mask ... physical distancing, hand sanitizing, staying home when you’re sick — all of these things are very low to no-cost measures,” she said, adding that it’s also important to keep the economy in mind, particularly for demographics that have been hit especially hard by shutdowns.
“We know that the COVID response has disproportionately affected women who are involved in the workforce because women who are working tend to take responsibility for child care.”
The 43-year-old Sutton resident grew up in various communities along the Seacoast and went on to earn a pair of masters degrees — one in geographic information systems from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro and a second in public health from the University of New Hampshire.
She is currently a senior research scientist at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College in Hanover, where she studies access to health-care facilities in rural areas with a particular focus on cancer care. She’s also a supervisor of the checklist in Sutton.
Because of her work in the health field, she said she’s acutely aware of the need to enhance broadband access, noting that telemedicine has become an increasingly important tool during the pandemic.
Alford-Teaster also said education is a primary concern for her, but while her opponent is interested in exploring school choice, Alford-Teaster is concerned with school funding at the state level. Communities that are “property poor” don’t generate as much tax revenue as wealthier communities, she noted, which she said can result in a subpar education experience.
“The ability to fund education comes on the backs of property tax[payers], which creates a lot of tension between folks living on a fixed income and children,” she said. “That’s not the conversation we should be having.”
One way of increasing funding for education, she said, would be to re-examine tax breaks for out-of-state corporations. However, she said she does not support a broad-based sales or income tax at this time.
When it comes to the discussion around policing and race relations, Alford-Teaster said she supports the Black Lives Matter movement but also believes most police officers are doing good work. However, she feels it wouldn’t hurt for police departments to include various experts in their responses to calls, such as a mental health professional to help with psychological issues or a drug counselor to respond to overdoses.
She called some of the suggestions recently put forth by a state commission, such as increasing training for law enforcement officers and requiring the use of body cameras, a good start. But she said it’s important to understand how racism is affecting people in ways that might not always be obvious.
“I think it’s on us as white people to do the hard work of exploring the ways in which we engage in our environment, the ways in which we can either promote and acknowledge systemic racism or deny it,” she said, noting that she’s had multiple conversations with people who do not believe in systemic racism. “It’s really hard for you to deny somebody else’s experience here when you’re a white person.”