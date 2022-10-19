Name: Sly Karasinski
Age: 58
City or town of residence: Swanzey
How long have you lived in your Senate district? 28 years
Family: Wife of 33 years Anne
Children: Ben & Briana, Mother: Sylvia
Education: Attended Central CT State Univ. & NHCTC – Fire Science
Occupation: Water Superintendent – North Swanzey Water & Fire Precinct
Security Officer Cheshire Medical, Justice of the Peace
Past – Self-employed Route Sales, Commercial Fisherman
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Cheshire County Shooting Sports Education Foundation
National Rifle Association, Ducks Unlimited, Old Homestead Association
NHMRO – New Hampshire Motorcyclists’ Rights Organization
Public/government service: Town of Swanzey, serving third term as Selectman
Past – Fire Chief, Deputy Forest Fire Warden
Marlow Fire & Ambulance
ARCES “Rogers Rangers”
NH Fish & Game Wonders of Wildlife Docent
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
Thanks to our Republican leadership in the Statehouse, New Hampshire will survive the Biden Administration’s mounting unforced errors of Recession, Energy Crisis, Inflation, Crime, as well as the Border Crisis. We need to continue spurring economic growth with less regulations and more revenue driven by lower taxes. More people working will drive our economy, in all sectors. Now is not the time to raise taxes and drive business away. The Legislature should pass an Amendment to Article 28 of the New Hampshire Constitution that would permanently ban any Sales or Income Tax. Broad based taxes are too extreme for New Hampshire.
I Support Parental Rights and School Choice through the Education Freedom Accounts. The big one size fits all public school monopoly does not work for everyone. Parents have the responsibility to raise their children, and the right to decide which education will be best for their child. Sexualizing our children in elementary school, and not informing parents of their child’s mental health issues are too extreme for New Hampshire.
I Support Law and Order, removing criminals from our streets, and personal accountability. Bail Reform will be a priority. Defund the Police is too extreme for New Hampshire.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
I am Pro Life and it pains me to compromise on this issue. The ultimate goal is to save lives, and babies in the womb have the Right to Life. In this current divisive political environment, the current law that restricts abortions after twenty-four weeks is the best we could do. This law is saving lives. The majority in New Hampshire agrees that there should be no abortions in the seventh, eighth, or ninth months. Any future legislation should acknowledge the gains in medical science and move the limit to when babies can survive out of the womb, currently twenty-one weeks. The Democrats have argued for unrestricted aborting of babies up to and including partial birth, too extreme for New Hampshire.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
The earth is warming, as it has all along. The glacier covering Keene was melting 11,000 years ago, when the average temperature was believed to be twenty degrees cooler. There is no Legislation to prevent it, but we should prepare by creating an environment of opportunity to grow our energy supply. We need an all-inclusive approach to provide for our energy needs now and in the future. Clean Natural Gas and the new advances in nuclear technology are the future, but we need coal and oil as we transition. Solar, geothermal, and wind will only play a small part going forward and have their own environmental issues. The “green new deal” is too extreme for New Hampshire.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
The Courts should stay out of school funding. Local school funding allows us to have a voice in our children’s education. Grants and other funding from Federal and State sources should not come with strings attached. We should take advantage of savings offered with remote learning, Charter schools, work study, and internships. Savings from centralization of resources and eliminating the duplication of administrative offices of Curriculum, Development, Nutrition, IT, or even HR should be considered. The Department of Education just announced Tutor.com, a 24/7 online tutoring available to middle and high school students in New Hampshire. The idea of consolidating State Colleges and the University System should be looked at again. Administrative costs are too high and the costs of tuition could be lowered. Taking away local control is too extreme for New Hampshire.
