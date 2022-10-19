Name: Donovan Fenton
Age: 33
City or town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in your Senate district? My whole life (left for college)
Family: I am married to my wife Jackie, and we have two boys. Harrison is three and Cooper is 18 months old.
Education: Keene High school, BA from Towson University, MA from George Washington University.
Occupation: Vice President of Fenton Family Dealerships.
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: I am on the board of The Keene Community Kitchen and Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities.
Public/government service: I have been a State Representative for the past 6 years. I am also a member of the New Hampshire Canadian trade council.
What are your top legislative priorities and what action would you take on those issues if elected?
There are many issues we face today as granite staters. Some of the more pressing issues are a lack of affordable and accessible childcare; little or no affordable housing; and the defunding of our public education system. New Hampshire is also witnessing some of the highest energy prices in the country.
We must provide parents with affordable, quality childcare, while also paying teachers more for the job that they do. We can do this by investing in early childhood education programs in schools and investing in workforce programs at the university level. It is also time we raise the minimum wage to attract more people to the state. We know that the rental vacancy rate in New Hampshire is among the lowest in the country, while housing costs here are among the highest. We need to encourage municipalities to promote the development of workforce housing. We can give towns and state resources, including municipal grants, discretionary state infrastructure funds and invest in the affordable housing fund. The state needs to step up their ability to provide low-interest loans for the construction and rehabilitation of houses for families with low to moderate incomes. We also need to invest in clean energy.
What is your position on New Hampshire’s current law on abortion? Would you be in favor of changing it and, if so, how?
New Hampshire has never had an abortion ban until this past session. We cannot compromise on reproductive justice. I am in favor of overturning this outright ban. This decision should be between a woman and her doctor, not the legislature. New Hampshire should codify a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions into our constitution. I will continue to support legislation that protects reproductive health in New Hampshire by working to pass the Access to Abortion-care Act, which would put abortion access into statute in New Hampshire. The overturning Roe v. Wade and the abortion ban right here in NH serves as a harsh reminder to voters why statewide elections matter.
What should the N.H. Legislature do to help address climate change?
New Hampshire’s reliance on fossil fuels is the primary issue, but we also lack real infrastructure that will diversify our renewable portfolio and help us build a clean economy. We don’t have a strategic plan to invest in clean energy. If we are going to make a real change, we have to do it from the ground up. Our public policy needs to support the producers of renewable energy and the buyers by investing in domestic renewable energy. New Hampshire can increase our renewable portfolio standard with a goal of 100% clean energy by 2050. New Hampshire’s clean energy resources can provide a significant opportunity to embrace energy innovations that can drive economic growth for the state. The state also needs to invest in electric vehicle infrastructure and adopt measures that bring more EV’s into the state.
We need to look at clean drinking water, how do we get businesses and members of our community better access to clean energy and reduce their carbon footprint. Right now, about 50% of the waste in our landfills comes from outside the state. We should be finding solutions to limit our single waste and ways to limit waste coming into our state.
What would you seek to change, if anything, about the way New Hampshire funds public education?
Public education is an investment in our future. As a Keene High graduate, I know how important our teachers and public schools are to future generations. At present, our schools are underfunded. Public education is the bedrock of our state. Keene high school made me who I am today, and we need to help our students and teachers thrive. Millions of dollars are going to private and religious schools right now under the so-called Education Freedom Accounts. This money should be going to our public schools and its educators. This program will cost local property taxpayers tens of millions of dollars over the next few years.
The state needs to step up and fund public education better and pay the schools and districts on a need basis, not on how much their property taxes can generate. A strong public education system translates into a better quality of life for everyone, a first-rate workforce and an influx of people and businesses wanting to move to NH.
