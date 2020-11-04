Kahn coasts to re-election in NH Senate

State Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, was re-elected to the N.H. Legislature on Tuesday in a considerable victory over Republican challenger Daniel LeClair.
Kahn, 70, will represent District 10 in Concord for a third consecutive two-year term. He defeated LeClair, 40, of Swanzey by about 7,500 votes — 18,853 to 11,289 — for the second straight election cycle.
Senate District 10 covers Alstead, Chesterfield, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
A former Keene city councilor, Kahn campaigned on his legislative accomplishments, including a bill he sponsored that expanded access to telemedicine and which he said has improved health-care accessibility during the pandemic.
He also called for revising the state’s education-funding model, which he said creates inequities by compelling less wealthy communities to impose higher property taxes. Kahn sits on a statewide commission to study public school funding and also chairs the Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee.
Kahn was first elected in 2016 after five-term Sen. Molly Kelly, D-Harrisville, announced she would not seek a sixth term.
He is the former longtime vice president for finance and planning at Keene State College and also served as its interim president.
LeClair, who oversees business development for Superior Walls by Weaver Precast and serves on the Monadnock Regional School Board, had said that his top legislative priority would be ending New Hampshire’s state of emergency, enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said constituted government overreach. A Swanzey resident, he lost the town by more than 300 votes.
Turnout in the 2020 general election increased significantly from 2018, when 23,000 people cast ballots in the race between Kahn and LeClair, which Kahn also won easily. That race also included a Libertarian candidate, Ian Freeman of Keene, who received more than 500 votes.