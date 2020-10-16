Jay Kahn, N.H. Senate District 10

Jay Kahn
Age: 70
City/town of residence: Keene
How long have you lived in your Senate district? 32 years
Family: wife, Cheryl; children David, Denise; son-in-law, Michael
Education: Ph.D. Public Policy — University of Illinois-Chicago;
Occupation:
• 43 years, higher education leadership and finance,
• 28 years, KSC:
- VP, Finance/Planning;
- Interim President
- taught management, economics
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged:
• KSC, Honorary Alumnus;
• American Institute of Architects
• Past chairman:
• Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce
• Cheshire Medical Center
• Monadnock Economic Development Corporation
• Established Cheshire-Sullivan CASA-NH
Public/government service:
State Senator-2016-20—Committees—Chairman of Senate Education and Workforce, Finance Committee, Joint Fiscal Committee, Administrative Rules, Performance Audit
Education Commission of States
National Council State Legislatures
Keene City Councilor
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
Broadband Internet services to every driveway in the state is a necessity to economic recovery in NH. Working from home, remote learning, and telemedicine are basic necessities in our post-pandemic world; there will never again be a snow day, and parents will be able to work from home while a family member is ill, so long as Internet capability is sufficient. We need to put behind us the digital divide of haves and have nots. Legislators can accelerate the process by setting bandwidth goals, accurately mapping coverage in every community, assuring bonding capacity for communities needing to raise funding and leverage private investment, and forming partnerships with federal government. The Governor’s Connect NH program did little to cover underserved communities. Municipal bonding allows towns to leverage provider coverage to all its properties, not just some. And if there is federal infrastructure funding, we should know where to prioritize the allocation. We should be able to measure the return on investment by population growth, family incomes, and student learning.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
Everyone in NH is responsible for paying a reasonable and proportionate share to educate NH students. That’s the constitutional standard. Education is the State’s pipeline to economic growth, workforce, and opportunity. The legislature is responsible for determining the State’s share of education funding to each community. Currently, State education funding distributes essentially the same amount for every student in the state, regardless of student need or community capacity to pay.
The Commission on School Funding is working towards an evidence-based student outcomes approach that would lead to differentiated aid, based on student need and community capacity. In other words, poorer communities, with less property wealth, would receive greater state aid so their students could achieve outcomes comparable to wealthier districts.
In the ConVal et.al. case before the NH Supreme Court, the Attorney General argued schools hadn’t shown harm that students weren’t getting the same opportunity for an adequate education. They didn’t argue that current state funding is adequate. An outcome-based state aid distribution model demonstrates that property poor districts have proportionately higher taxes and have lower outcomes, and students in poorer communities don’t have equitable opportunities for an adequate education. This needs to be fixed by the next legislature.
3. What more should the Statehouse be doing to incentivize clean energy?
The incentive for clean energy is a value not a cost. It’s our legacy to future generations. NH is way behind other New England states on non-fossil fuel energy production, conservation, and target goals. We need to lift the cap on alternative energy production—it costs the same for design and licensing 1 megawatt as 5 megawatt facilities, but our governor vetoes legislative efforts to reach higher production. We need to use regional greenhouse gas (RGGI) funds to boost energy conservation incentives, but the Governor vetoes that as well. NH spends a much smaller share of RGGI funds than neighboring states. Currently, NH clean energy use goals don’t go beyond 2025 and are capped at 25% because of Governor vetoes; towns are setting goals at 100% by 2050. The state needs to switch its motor vehicle fleet over the next 20 years to electric vehicles, we need to begin that process today; the Governor vetoed that as well. Attention to climate change and measures we can begin today need statewide and federal leadership.
4. What can the N.H. Senate do to make health care more accessible and affordable for Granite Staters?
I sponsored the most comprehensive Telemedicine Act in the country, which is now NH law. It allows for voice and video consultations for health and mental health care and it enables clinics to link substance users seeking help with medically assisted therapy prescribers via telemedicine consults before they leave the premises. During the pandemic, telemedicine has been a lifeline to safe and timely care. The Act adds a study commission that will look at evidence during and post-pandemic, which will recommend if more discrete payment codes are required, so we can determine if telemedicine reduces healthcare costs.
We need to add dental care to Medicaid, a measure vetoed by the Governor; state costs are 90% reimbursable from federal sources. We need to ensure that the hub and spoke model for substance use disorder treatment has enough community-based capability to support people through their recovery. We need enough capacity at NH Hospital to ensure mental health patients don’t get stacked up in hospital emergency rooms. We need to build NH’s healthcare workforce and reduce licensure barriers. We need to support first responder training to deescalate situations. We need to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates so in-home care providers earn a livable wage.