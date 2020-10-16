Walter Spilsbury, Sullivan House District 8

Walter (“Terry”) Spilsbury
Age: 65
City or town of residence: Charlestown
How long have you lived in your House district? 12½ years
Family: Married to Maureen with two sons, Gyb (24) & Duncan (21)
Education: Bowdoin College, BA; University of Washington, JD; Columbia University, MBA
Occupation: Retired, after a career in law, finance, and business
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Boy Scouts of America; Antique/classic car clubs
Public/government service: Chairman, Charlestown Planning Board; Charlestown Finance Committee; formerly Chairman of Charlestown Heritage Commission; Maritime Counsel, US Senate, Committee on Commerce, Science & Transportation; Legislative Assistant, US Senator Warren G. Magnuson; Legislative assistant, Washington State Senate; Governor’s Intern, State of Maine; Intern for US Congressman Jerome Ambro.
1. If you could pass one piece of legislation to help New Hampshire’s post-pandemic economic recovery, what would it be?
To drive economic recovery, specifically post-pandemic in New Hampshire, the NH legislature should pass a bill to provide Covid-related liability protections to those necessary institutions that have struggled to provide a safe environment but can’t provide guarantees. These should include our educational institutions and colleges, our health facilities, and our employers, amongst others. Absent such protective legislation, they may be vulnerable to debilitating lawsuits and judgments, let alone uncertain risks that might inhibit the confidence needed to invest, re-hire, expand, and provide the services our economy requires to regain vibrancy.
2. New Hampshire’s school-funding formula is once again before the N.H. Supreme Court. Whose responsibility is it to fix this problem and how?
The responsibility to respond to orders issued by the NH Supreme Court to fix our school-funding formula lies squarely with the NH legislature, with concurrence from the Governor. Prior Supreme Court orders have been inadequately addressed; the pending Con-Val case might produce new requirements. But, unquestionably, our current system is broken and the legislature must accept responsibility for developing and enacting a formula that will provide predictability and can be counted upon beyond the current legislative session. The State needs to step up and underwrite a greater proportion of unfunded mandates, including those that relate to special needs students.
3. Is there a role for the state in police reform? What specific reforms or changes, if any, should the Legislature make?
It is the role of the State to set police standards and training requirements. I am opposed to the trend across the country of militarizing police forces. While local police forces must apprehend violent criminals when necessary, and deal with those who violate laws in a non-violent manner, most of their activity should be in providing an atmosphere of safety so that communities can go about normal everyday life confidently in peace. I am delighted with the friendly, personable style of Charlestown’s police department, where the community knows that their Chief is a man of integrity who hires and trains good officers. I am not aware of any specific need in New Hampshire for “police reform”.
4. How can we make it more feasible for people on fixed incomes to stay in New Hampshire — and in their homes?
Charlestown currently has the highest educational tax rate in the State and the second highest overall real estate tax rate (behind only Claremont). Any combination of moves that would serve to lower the real estate tax burden of Charlestown residents should be given careful consideration. This challenge must also be recognized and dealt with squarely by the New Hampshire legislature. Excessive real estate tax rates especially affect those on fixed incomes, such as retirees and disabled residents, whose home values are stagnant even while their taxes inexorably increase. Another burning issue for fixed income residents is the high cost of electric utility rates, a problem that demands State level resolution in the form of new and competing options.