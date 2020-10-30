Two newcomers vie for Sullivan District 8 House seat

With incumbent state Rep. Thomas Laware, R-Charlestown, not seeking another term, two newcomers will vie for a chance to represent the town in Sullivan County House District 8.
Republican Walter “Terry” Spilsbury is a 65-year-old Long Island native who has lived throughout the U.S. and even spent some time working in the Netherlands. In the mid-1990s, he moved to Connecticut, where he established a financial consulting firm for small businesses, and he moved to Charlestown in 2008 after retiring.
Upon his arrival in Charlestown, one of the first things he said he did was take on the role of scout master for the struggling local Boy Scouts troop, a position he held for eight years. He has also served on the town’s heritage commission, planning board and finance committee, and interned in the offices of various elected officials in his youth.
Spilsbury says that he’s “not an issues guy” and doesn’t like to take predetermined stances on problems. Instead, he said his aim is to represent the Charlestown community, and that one of the biggest problems people face right now is property taxes. He said he is deeply familiar with these concerns both as a resident and due to his involvement in efforts for Charlestown to withdraw from the Fall Mountain Regional School District.
The withdrawal proposal was easily defeated at the district’s annual meeting in March.
“The thing that plagues Charlestown, above and beyond all other things ... is that our real estate taxes are crushing,” he said. “And our real estate taxes are crushing primarily because of the cost of local school education.”
He said communities should begin by assessing areas of school budgets that can be controlled at the local level. But if he’s elected to the N.H. House, Spilsbury said there are a number of things that can be done at the state level to ease the tax burden. These include ending reductions in stabilization grants designed to supplement school district revenues, increasing funding specifically for the cost of special-education needs and also coming up with an education-funding formula that is permanent and doesn’t change depending on who is elected to the Legislature.
He described himself as “adamantly opposed to an income tax” but said he’d be willing to consider a sales tax as a means of funding education if all other possible revenue streams had been examined and found to not be feasible.
When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spilsbury says several states have used excessive power in attempting to regulate behavior, such as mandating masks and ordering businesses to suspend operations. He said he thinks that Gov. Chris Sununu has managed the pandemic well and agreed that the unanticipated nature of emergencies justifies giving additional authority to the governor to make decisions. But he said he also feels the state should focus more on people who are most at risk.
Democratic candidate John Streeter is a 52-year-old IT contractor who has lived in the district for 14 years. A current Charlestown selectman, he previously served for six years as a school-board member for the Fall Mountain Regional School District.
Streeter did not respond to a request for comment. However, he did answer a candidate questionnaire from The Sentinel to share some information about his platform. Like Spilsbury, Streeter said he’s concerned about funding education, but he also sees an opportunity to take some pressure off local communities as they work to bounce back from the pandemic.
“Fund education appropriately and lower the property tax for most of us,” he wrote. “This would level the playing field, and make every town competitive economically, while giving every student equal opportunity to thrive.”
With New Hampshire’s school-funding formula again before the state Supreme Court, he said he thinks the Legislature needs to find a way to support education “fairly across the board for all pre-K-12 students.”
He also wrote that the high property taxes, which the costs of education contribute to, are making it difficult for New Hampshire’s seniors to stay in their homes. But when it comes to finding more state funding for education, Streeter wrote that he doesn’t think it means cutting funding from other state services.
“I do not subscribe to the notion that we need fewer services or can skimp on the quality of those services,” he said in the questionnaire. “So the answer would be looking at fairer ways to raise the revenue, ways that look at the ability for one to pay, not at what they once had in order to buy their property.”