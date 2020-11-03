You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spilsbury wins first term as Charlestown state rep

  • Updated

In a race between two newcomers to represent Charlestown in the N.H. House, Walter Spilsbury won his first two-year term.

Spilsbury, a Republican, won 1,239 to 1,138 over Democrat John W. Streeter for the one seat in Sullivan County District 8.